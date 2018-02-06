Instagram videos too one dimensional? These five apps add music and soul

It’s 2018, and if you’re anything like us, you spend half your time recording shaky home videos on your smartphone and the other half sharing them via Instagram. But what if in the video you took of your dogs happily frolicking at your recent family barbecue you can hear your Uncle Jim loudly talking about his last social escapade or doomed new business venture? You want your friends to see how much fun Spot and Kona are having, but you don’t want them to get the skinny on the latest family drama. What do you do?

Well, you could simply mute the video so that it makes no sound at all — Instagram makes this easy to do. However, we’ve found a better answer that doesn’t lead to 15 seconds of silence. There are a few mobile apps specifically built to take any video you’ve recorded on your phone and merge it with an audio file to create a work of art that’ll have people double-tapping on your post all day long (and maybe tapping their feet, too). Want to record your weekly toenail clipping session, set it to the dulcet tones of Marvin Gaye, and share it for all the world to see? Look no further! (The internet has seen stranger things, we suppose.) These apps will let you easily lay down a music track to any video, adding a finished touch to your Instagram videos to make the stand out from the crowd.

Note: Most of these apps only allow you to use audio recordings or music files that are saved to your device. So if you exclusively use streaming apps, considering finding a few music files first.