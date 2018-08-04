Digital Trends
Mobile

Here’s how to hide your active status on Instagram

Tyler Lacoma
By
how to use instagram guide 1

Love using Instagram, but also love your privacy? Earlier this year, Instagram added Activity labels, allowing followers and people you direct message to see the last time you were on the social media platform. Now, there’s a green dot to further indicate when you are online.

The label states how long it has been since the profile has been active, such as, “Active 2 hours ago” or “Active 5 minutes ago,” and the green dot appears next to profile pictures when users are online. Instagram Direct messages also have “seen” and “typing” activity updates in chat threads. It’s quite similar to Facebook Messenger.

Instagram Activity Status

Business profiles, in particular, can benefit from an activity monitor that shows they are on and ready to chat with potential customers who have questions. You may also want your friends or fans to know that you are active at certain times of the day so they know when to expect new posts, or so they know they can chat with you.

But for many others, this is a big nuisance. They don’t want to broadcast when they are on Instagram because it gets in the way of their privacy, their job, or how hard they are avoiding their ex. Fortunately, you can turn the feature off. Here’s how to hide your active status on Instagram.

Turning off your activity status

how to hide your activity status on instagram active

Step 1: Head to your Profile Icon. You can find this on the bottom right corner of your Instagram window. Select it.

Step 2: Now you’ll be at your profile page, where you can see the basic stats about your Instagram profile. Head to the upper right edge of the screen to select Settings. On Android phones, this looks like three vertical dots. On iOS, it’s a gear icon.

Android Instagram

Step 3: Scroll down until you find the Privacy and Security section. Here, select the option that says Activity Status. This will show a toggle labeled “Show Activity Status.” By default, this is typically switched on. Toggle it off, and you’re done.

Important notes

With the activity status button toggled off, your activity status will never appear to anyone else on Instagram. But that means you will not be able to see anyone else’s activity status, either, so you’re also blinding yourself with this change.

If you’re truly annoyed by the status feature, you probably don’t mind skipping out on it altogether. But if the time comes when you really want to see the status of another profile, you can always go back and briefly flip the Show Activity Status back on so you can check on a friend, client, or other profile quickly before turning it back off.

On a final note, if you look through Instagram’s settings, you’ll notice plenty of additional security features you can enable. That includes comment controls, how photos of you are treated, two-factor authentication to prevent hacking, removing followers, and more. If you are truly worried about being stalked on Instagram or love your privacy, it’s worthwhile going through these features and enabling those that help out.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know
Up Next

The best Intel processors
moto z3 5g mod press
Product Review

This snap-on modem is your golden ticket to a 5G fantasyland

The new Moto Z3 will be the very first to work with a 5G Moto Mod, allowing owners to experience super-fast data speeds before anybody else. But where? And when? The nascent state of 5G technology leaves a lot of questions swirling around…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
fitbit alternative roundup
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
spotify ipo lifestyle
Mobile

Need some tunes when you’re offline? Here’s how to download songs from Spotify

Did you know you can download up to 3,333 songs on your device with Spotify Premium? The process is incredibly straightforward, too, and literally takes seconds. Here's how to go about doing it.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
how to turn off subtitles on netflix
Home Theater

Here's how to turn off subtitles on Netflix, no matter your chosen device

Subtitles are great if you want or need them, but they can be a major headache if you’ve somehow turned them on by accident and can’t figure out how to get rid of them. Don't worry, it's not as complicated as it seems.
Posted By Kris Wouk
top tech stories facebook
Social Media

Time alerts put the brakes on your Facebook and Instagram consumption

Just how much time do you spend scrolling through the Facebook and Instagram feeds? Facebook is about to tell you. The new features also include daily alerts that tell users when they've spent too much time on the social networks.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
realme smartphone brand news 1 phone top
Mobile

Following trailblazer OnePlus, Realme becomes a real smartphone brand

New smartphone company Realme is worth noting because it's path to existence follows another successful and exciting brand quite closely. Realme, like OnePlus, has been founded by a former Oppo vice president.
Posted By Andy Boxall
how to download songs from spotify iphone stock photo
Mobile

Apple found guilty of infringing WiLan patents, must pay $145 million

Apple was ordered by a California jury to pay WiLan, a Canadian patent licensing company, the sum of $145.1 million for damages after some iPhone models were found to use two of WiLan's wireless communications technology patents.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iphone speed test
Mobile

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps are free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Developers put paid apps on sale for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up fast. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals offered in the iOS App Store.
Posted By Lulu Chang
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review app switch
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 video leaks, confirming many hyped details

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will surely be big, bold, and pricey, but what will make it stand out in a world filled with great phones? We've got all the rumors here to ensure you're fully prepared ahead of the August 9 announcement.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Steven Winkelman
xiaomi qin 1 feature phone news featured
Mobile

Xiaomi is making a super-cheap feature phone with A.I. and 4G

Xiaomi is making a feature phone with A.I., real-time translation, a 4G connection, and Bluetooth. The crowdfunded Qin phone comes in two varieties, with the cheapest costing just $30 -- but it's probably only for China.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best music streaming services listening to headphones
Music

Spotify is the best streaming service, but competitors aren’t far behind

It can be hard to decide which music streaming service is for you, so we've picked out the individual strengths of the most popular services, aiming to make your decision a little easier.
Posted By Parker Hall
why google is going back to white space in design maps
Mobile

Google Maps’ location sharing now lets you track battery status

In addition to finding directions or transit information, Google Maps allows users to share their location with others. With its latest feature currently rolling out, users are also able to share their battery level.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
iPhone X, iPhone 11
Mobile

Apple may ditch the headphone adapter for the next iPhone

Apple's 2018 iPhone range is still a mystery. How many models will launch? What will they be called, and how big will the screens be? Here are all the rumors and everything we know so far.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Andy Boxall
apple counterfeit ring iphone 8 update keyboard front 800x533 c2
Mobile

Which Apple iPhone should you buy?

There are three main iPhone models available, and prices vary significantly, so it's important to make the right decision. We've used them all, and we break down what makes each one great, and which model will be best for you.
Posted By Andy Boxall