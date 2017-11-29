Be the master of your own Insta-verse: How to manage multiple Instagram accounts

Instagram users with multiple accounts can toggle between their accounts from directly within the Instagram app. This feature, which Instagram rolled out earlier this year, has been long overdue, as users have been asking for a solution.

Before this update, users had to log out of one account and log back into another, or were at the behest of third-party apps — many of which actually made it difficult to jump from one account to the next. In the age of instant gratification, this was grossly inefficient. Now, Instagrammers have the ability to add up to five accounts, meaning you, your cat, your baby, and/or several inanimate objects in your life can each have a platform to express themselves, whether posting or reposting photos, GIFs, or videos. Although you may never accumulate as many followers as the official Queen of Instagram, Selena Gomez, you can still relish the moment when one of your photos receives that crucial 11th “like” and your general existence is momentarily validated.

That said, you’re well on your way to celebrity status if you utilize the steps outlined below on how to manage multiple Instagram accounts. Remember, slow and steady wins the race, young tortoise. Rome wasn’t built in a day, although Taylor Swift’s KanTay 2020 photo did garner the equivalent population of Rome in likes in a day.