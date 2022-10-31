 Skip to main content
Having trouble accessing your Instagram account? You’re not alone

Anita George
By

Instagram appears to be down right now, but the glitch many users are reporting is an odd one. It’s not just that users are having trouble accessing the popular photo- and video-sharing app, but they’re also having trouble accessing their own accounts and have reported being hit with account suspension notices.

On Monday morning, the apparent Instagram outage was reported by users on Twitter and on Downdetector. Both sites included numerous reports saying that users suddenly lost access to their IG accounts and were given account suspension notices.

Many of these user reports followed a similar pattern. Users often described the situation as discovering that they did not have access to their accounts, then being given an account suspension notice, but not knowing the reason for the suspension. They then attempted to get their accounts reinstated through a verification process, but got nowhere with that process.

Instagram does appear to be aware of the situation. The official Twitter account for Instagram’s PR team tweeted the following statement, essentially saying that IG is aware of the issue and that it is “looking into it.”

We&#39;re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We&#39;re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown

&mdash; Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

This is a developing story. When we have more information on the #instagramdown situation we’ll update this article. Stay tuned.

