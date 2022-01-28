  1. Computing

If you’re getting a bit tired of Instagram, you might want to consider deactivating your account. With Instagram, you have two choices: You can learn how to deactivate your Instagram account, or you can delete it completely. We’ll review both options, so you can decide if you’d rather take a break or cut ties with Instagram forever. Just be cautious, as deleting your Instagram account removes all of your content permanently, and you won’t be able to get it back.

Temporarily disable your Instagram account

By temporarily disabling your Instagram account, your profile, along with its photos, videos, comments, and likes, will be hidden (until you reactivate it). Disabling your account is a perfect way to take a bit of a vacation from Instagram. Another option to consider is merely muting a few friends, if that’s your main reason for disabling your account.

Note: The following instructions only work for Instagram accounts that do not use a Facebook account to log in. If you want to disable your Instagram account but your account uses Facebook to log in, you'll need to remove your Facebook account from your Instagram account and then reset your Instagram account's password. To do this successfully, you'll need to have access to the email account that is associated with your Instagram account. Once your Facebook account is unlinked from your Instagram account and you have reset your password for your Instagram account, you can use the following instructions to temporarily disable your Instagram.

Here's how to deactivate your Instagram account:

Step 1: Visit Instagram.com using a web browser; you can not complete this process from within the Instagram app on mobile.

If not already logged in, log in to your Instagram account.

Step 2: Click on your Profile Photo in the top-right corner, then select the Profile option.

An Instagram web screenshot showing how to access the Profile menu option.
screenshot

Step 3: At the top of the page, click the Edit Profile button.

Step 4: Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click Temporarily Disable My Account.

how to deactivate your instagram account temporarily disable screenshot
screenshot

Step 5: Instagram will ask why you're disabling your account. Select a reason from the drop-down menu, and then enter your password.

Instagram web screenshot of final step of disabling account.
screenshot

Step 6: To complete the process, click Temporarily Disable Account.

Your Instagram account should now be temporarily disabled. To enable your Instagram account again, simply log back in using the website.

Permanently delete your Instagram account

If you know that you definitely won’t be coming back to Instagram, you can permanently delete your account. It is critical to note that deleting your account will remove your profile, photos, videos, comments, likes, and followers. There is no way to retrieve them once the process has been completed. Additionally, you won’t be able to use that same username again if a new user ends up taking it before you decide to sign up with it again.

If you are positive that you want to delete your account, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the Instagram Delete Your Account page. If not already logged in, log in to your Instagram account.

Step 2: Next to Why Are You Deleting Your Account?, select an option from the drop-down box.

Step 3: Enter your Instagram password to confirm.

Instagram web screenshot showing how to delete your account.
screenshot

Step 4: Click Delete [Your Username].

By following the above process, you will have submitted a deletion request to the Instagram team. After 30 days, Instagram will permanently delete your account and all information. Instagram notes that it may take up to 90 days for the process to complete, but your account will not be visible to others during this time.

