In some cases, you may want to send an email at a specific date and/or time for a better response rate. For Outlook users, the best way to do that is to learn how to schedule an email in Outlook. Follow along with our steps to learn.

Difficulty Easy Duration 10 minutes What You Need Desktop PC, laptop, tablet, or phone with the Outlook app or web browser

Schedule an email in Outlook

Step 1: Launch Microsoft Outlook on your preferred device and sign in to your account.

Step 2: In the Home tab of the Outlook ribbon, click on the New Email button in the top-left corner. It will open a new compose box window.

Step 3: Enter your recipient’s email address and compose the email that you wish to send at a later time.

Step 4: Once you have composed the email, click on Options in the Outlook ribbon at the top. In the tab that opens, click on Delay Delivery.

Step 5: In the pop-up window that appears, go to the Delivery options section and look for the Do Not Deliver Before option. Make sure the option is selected and set the date and time you wish for the email to be sent in the field next to it.

Step 6: Once you have filled in the details, click Close. This will bring you back to the compose box.

Step 7: Click on the Send button to schedule your email for the time that you have set. Once you have scheduled your emails, they get saved in the Outbox folder and automatically get sent according to the time set.

This is just one way to make your email routine less of a burden for yourself. For more tips, check out our article on how to stop spam emails, and read up on more Outlook features that are handy to learn.

