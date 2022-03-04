How to change a signature in Outlook

By using signatures in Microsoft Outlook, you can make sure that your emails are always closed properly. Once you set up a signature, you may want to change it. Maybe you had a name change or would like to include a holiday-related closing.

You can easily change a signature in Outlook on Windows, Mac, or the web.

Difficulty Moderate Duration 10 minutes What You Need Microsoft Outlook account

Microsoft Outlook application

How to edit a signature in Outlook on Windows

You can change your signature in Outlook on Windows in just a few minutes.

Step 1: Open Outlook and click New Email on the Home tab.

Step 2: In the compose window that opens, go to the Message tab.

Step 3: Select the arrow below Signatures and choose Signatures.

Step 4: In the subsequent pop-up window, pick the signature on the top left that you want to edit.

Step 5: Make your edits directly in the editor box that displays the current signature.

Step 6: Click Save to preserve your changes.

Optionally, you can adjust the signature for new messages, replies, and forwards on the top right.

Step 7: When you finish, click OK to close the window.

How to edit a signature in Outlook on Mac

Changing your signature in Outlook on Mac is the same whether you’re using the classic or new version of Outlook.

Step 1: Open Outlook and select Outlook > Preferences from the menu bar.

Step 2: Choose Signatures.

Step 3: On the left side, select the signature you want to change and click Edit at the bottom.

Step 4: A small window will appear with the existing signature. Make your changes and click the Save button on the top left.

You can then close the pop-up window.

Step 5: You’ll see your edits on the right side of the Signature window below Signature Preview.

If necessary, you can also adjust the signature you use for new messages, replies, and forwards at the bottom. Choose an account if you have more than one and then pick the signature for each message type.

Step 6: When you finish, click the X on the top left to close the Outlook Preferences.

How to edit a signature in Outlook on the web

If you prefer to stay productive by using Outlook on the web, editing a signature there is just as easy as on Windows and Mac.

Step 1: Visit Outlook.com in your web browser and sign in.

Step 2: Click the gear icon the top right. Then, scroll to the bottom of the sidebar that displays and choose View All Outlook Settings.

Step 3: In the pop-up window, select Mail on the far left and then Compose and Reply to the right.

Step 4: Choose the signature you want to change in the drop-down box if you have more than one.

Step 5: Make your edits directly in the editor box that displays the current signature.

Optionally adjust your default signatures at the bottom for new messages, replies, and forwards.

Step 6: When you finish, click Save.

Step 7: Click the X on the top right to close the Settings window.

Learning how to change a signature in Outlook means you can make those edits quickly, easily, and whenever needed.

