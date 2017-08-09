Spice up your emails by learning how to add a signature in Gmail

A little bit of professionalism can go a long way, and putting a custom signature in your email could give you that little edge over the competition that lands you your next big career move. Figuring out how to add a signature in Gmail is easy enough to learn — we previously outlined the process for doing so in our Gmail tips and tricks piece, after all — but it can get a little tricky if you’re trying to add a signature with Google’s “Send mail as” feature. Thankfully, we’ve outlined how to add a signature via the desktop version of Gmail, or using the accompanying mobile app for Android and iOS.

If you weren’t already aware, you can spice up your Gmail account with more just a signature. Here’s how to change your Gmail account photo.

How to add a signature on your desktop

Step 1: Launch your browser of choice and log into your Gmail account as you normally would.

Step 2: Click the cog icon in the upper-right corner and click Settings.

Step 3: Scroll down to Signature, click the bubble beneath “No signature,” and enter whatever information you want in the signature box. Here, you can also add a logo or image, if desired.

Step 4: After you’re satisfied with your signature, scroll to the bottom of the page and click the Save Changes button.

If you have an email address from Yahoo, Outlook, or another email service, you can send emails via that address account using Gmail’s “Send mail as” feature. You can set that feature up through your account settings in Gmail, and once you do, you’ll be able to create a different signature for that address. Just click the drop-down menu and choose the email address.

How to add a signature on your Android or iOS device

Email is no longer reserved for the desktop iteration of Gmail, especially in today’s world of mobile computing. Thankfully, you can also add a signature to all outgoing emails directly on your smartphone using the Gmail app for Android and iOS. Keep in mind, however, that the app is a little bit more restrictive when it comes to customization features. We also have a guide on how to set up Gmail on your Android or iOS device, if you haven’t used Gmail on your smartphone before.

Step 1: Launch the Gmail app as you would normally.

Step 2: Tap the menu button — aka, the three horizontal lines — in the upper-left corner.

Step 3: Tap Settings in the resulting pane.

Step 4: Tap on the account you want to add a signature for.

Step 5: Tap Signature settings and toggle the slider beside Mobile Signature.

Step 6: Add your signature. If you want to add an image to your signature, copy and paste the image in question. The Gmail app doesn’t allow you to resize your image, however, so make sure the size of the image is what you want it to be.

Step 7: When finished, tap Back to save your newly-minted signature!