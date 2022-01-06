Folders are a great way of organizing your emails in Gmail. They allow you to categorize your work according to different areas of your life, letting you create separate folders for specific clients, or make folders for work, internship, personal projects, family and friends, and so on. Here’s a quick and easy guide on how to create folders in Gmail, and how to move emails from your inbox to those same folders.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes

How do I organize Gmail into folders?

Step 1: The first step is to go on the Gmail website and log in to your account using your Gmail credentials.

Step 2: Click on the gear-shaped Settings icon located in the top-right of your screen. Then click on See all settings.

Step 3: Out of the tabs you’ll see, click on the Labels tab, and scroll down until you see the Labels section. Under the section, click on Create new label.

Step 4: Enter the name of the label you’ve created and click on Create.

How do I move emails from my inbox to folders in Gmail?

Now that you’ve created a folder, which is also known as a label on Gmail, it’s important to know how to move emails from your inbox to the folder.

Step 1: The first step is to select the email you wish to move from your inbox to your preferred folder.

Step 2: Right-click on the email and you will see the option to move it. When you see it, click on Move.

Step 3: Next, choose the label you wish to move your email to and move it to the folder.

If you wish to move an email from a specific label to another label, just follow the aforementioned process by selecting the email in its current folder and moving it to its destination folder.

There is a slightly easier way to move your emails from your inbox to a label, too. Long-press on an email and simply drag it to the folder of your choice. You will then be able to find the email in the destination folder.

