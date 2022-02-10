  1. Computing

How to print labels from Word

Mark Coppock
By

Microsoft Word is more than just a word processor. It can perform a host of tasks beyond just putting words down, including a very handy function for creating mailing labels.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

15 minutes

What You Need

  • Microsoft Word

  • Envelope

  • Mailing labels

In this guide, we're going to show you how to print labels from Word, whether you want to print a single label for use on an envelope, or a page of labels to use in bulk mailings. It's an easy enough task to perform, and it can save a lot of time and hassle compared to addressing mailings by hand.

How do I print individual address labels?

Step 1: Open a blank word document and type in your recipient's address anywhere on the page. The process is the same if you're working from a letter or memo as from a blank page.

Note: We're using Word Version 2201 from Microsoft 365.

Recipient address typed into Microsoft Word.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 2: Select the recipient address and select Mailings > Envelopes from the menu.

Selecting address and then Menu - Envelopes in Microsoft Word.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 3: Type your return address into the appropriate box and Word will add it to your envelope in the right place. You can also choose to Omit the return address, and if you have electronic postage software installed, Word can add a postage-paid barcode as well.

Add return address to label in Microsoft Word.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 4: Click Options... to set things like the right size of envelope and the font to use for the delivery and return addresses.

how to print labels from word select options
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 5: Select your envelope and set your fonts correctly.

how to print labels from word set options
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 6: Click Print to print your envelope. Make sure you have an envelope properly loaded in your printer and the printer settings properly established for the envelope you're printing. We won't cover those settings here given the sheer number of printers available.

If this is the first time you've entered the return address, you'll be asked if you want to save it as the default. Click Yes if you do, and No if you don't.

Print an envelope label in Microsoft Word.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

How do I print multiple labels on one page?

Step 1: Select the recipient address and click Labels in the Word menu.

Print multiple labels on a page.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 2: Click on Options... to open the Label Options screen. Here, you'll want to identify which label product you're using. Make sure you have the printer set correctly as well as the label vendor and product number. This will define how the labels will print. Click on Details... to further refine your label options.

how to print labels from word set label page options
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Using mail merge in Microsoft Word

If you want to print a sheet of labels to multiple recipients rather than the same recipient, then you'll want to check out Microsoft's Mail Merge function.

Step 1: Click the down arrow key on Select Recipients in the Start Mail Merge menu option. You'll be presented with two options, Type a New List... and Use an Existing List...

Setting the Select Recipients options.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 2: If you're starting from scratch, select Type a New List... You'll be presented with a table for adding your recipient information. Type in each of your recipients here. Click New Entry to start a new recipient.

You can use Find... to locate a recipient you may have already entered, and Customize Columns... to add and remove table elements.

how to print labels from word enter recipients
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 3: Click OK to save your list. The default location for data sources will pop up, and you can name and save your file here.

how to print labels from word save mailing list
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 4: To select a mailing list that you already created, choose Use an Existing List... from the drop-down menu. You should open to your default data source location and your saved mailing list should be available. Select it and click Open.

Note that Mail Merge can also pull from external databases, but that's beyond the scope of this guide.

Open a mailing list in Microsoft Word.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 5: You can edit your recipient list, if necessary, by clicking Edit Recipient List in the menu. This will give you various options, including selecting which recipients to include, opening your list to edit it, and refining your recipient list.

how to print labels from word edit recipient list
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 6: To start your mail merge, click on the down arrow in Start Mail Merge... and select Labels. There are many other options for using Mail Merge, but we're focusing here on printing labels.

how to print labels from word start mail merge
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 7: You'll notice that the same process is used for the Mail Merge function as for printing a label with multiple instances of the same recipient. Just make sure your label is properly identified and that your printer is loaded with the right labels.

how to print labels from word mail merge label options
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Editors' Recommendations

How to listen to podcasts on a Mac

Podcast word in orange from Pixabay.

Is Safari the Internet Explorer of the Mac? Twitter weighs in

YouTube TV on Safari web browser on Mac.

The best speech-to-text software for 2022

man speaking into phone

How to use the TV app on a Mac

MacBook on a chair with the TV app on the screen.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Futurama lives! Hulu bringing back original cast for revival

The cast of Futurama.

The first two Earthbound games are coming to Switch

earthbound nintendo switch launch

Zack Snyder reaches for the stars in Netflix’s Rebel Moon

The cast of Army of the Dead prepares to battle.

Mario Kart 9 isn’t happening yet, but 8 is getting new DLC

An old Mario course appears in Mario Kart 8.

Nintendo Switch Sports has a major Wii Sports vibe

A bowler takes the top spot in Nintendo Switch Sports bowling.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a chaotic new spinoff

Byleth in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

The best 14-inch laptops for 2022

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018) review

Stephen King’s Firestarter unleashes new trailer, release date

firestarter movie stephen king adaptation reboot