 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

How to use mail merge in Microsoft Word

By
how to use mail merge in microsoft word document letters tech background
Geralt / Pixabay

Need to create a mass mailing or bulk email message? In Microsoft Word, you can set up a mail merge that inserts your recipients and their details automatically.

You have two ways to create a mail merge in Microsoft Word. You can use the Mail Merge Wizard, which is great if you’ve never set one up before, or the Mailings tab, which might take a bit more time but allows for additional options.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

15 minutes

What You Need

  • Microsoft Word

Use the Mail Merge Wizard in Word

As mentioned, the Mail Merge Wizard is a good way to go if you’re unfamiliar with the process because the tool walks you through each step. It’s important to note that this option is not available in Word on Mac. But on MacOS you can use the Mailings tab described below.

Step 1: Open Word and go to the Mailings tab.

Step 2: Select the Start Mail Merge menu and pick Step-by-Step Mail Merge Wizard.

Mail Merge Wizard on the Word Mailings tab.
Digital Trends

Step 3: When the Mail Merge panel displays, choose the document type at the top. You’ll likely pick Letters or Email messages but you’ll see you can create envelopes, labels, or a directory.

Click Next at the bottom.

Word Mail Merge Wizard document types.
Digital Trends

Step 4: Choose if you want to use the current document, a template, or an existing document. Then, follow the prompt for the option you select. For our example, we’ll use the current document.

Click Next.

Word Mail Merge Wizard current or template.
Digital Trends

Step 5: Select the recipients from the following:

  • Use an existing list: Pick Browse beneath to locate the file. If you’ve used a previous list, you’ll see Select a different list and Edit recipient list.
  • Select from Outlook contacts: Pick Choose Contact Folder beneath to open the contact.
  • Type a new list: Pick Create beneath to enter the recipients.

Click Next.

Word Mail Merge Wizard recipient selection.
Digital Trends

Step 6: If you haven’t done so already, type your message.

Use the blocks in the sidebar to add them to your letter or email. Place your cursor where you want a field and then select it.

Word Mail Merge Wizard field selection.
Digital Trends

Step 7: As you choose each field, you’ll see a pop-up message with formatting options.

Greeting Line formatting options in Word.
Digital Trends

Step 8: Once you add the fields, they’ll display in your document within angle brackets.

Click Next.

Fields added to a mail merge in Word.
Digital Trends

Step 9: Now you can preview each message. Use the arrows at the top of the sidebar to move through each one. You can also use the Exclude this recipient button if necessary.

Click Next.

Word Mail Merge Wizard preview.
Digital Trends

Step 10: This completes the Mail Merge Wizard. Depending on whether you chose Letters or Email Messages in the first step, you then have options to print or edit the individual letters or email the messages.

Word Mail Merge Wizard print or edit options.
Digital Trends

Use the Mailings tab in Word

Another way to create a mail merge in Word is using the tools on the Mailings tab. With this method, you’ll select the recipients and add the fields to your letter or email like with the Wizard. But you have a few extra options for setting up rules, matching fields, and checking for errors.

Step 1: Open Word and add your message content.

Step 2: Go to the Mailings tab, open the Start Mail Merge menu, and pick Letters or Email messages. Note that you can choose envelopes, labels, or a directory here as well.

Word Mailings tab Start Merge menu.
Digital Trends

Step 3: Open the Select Recipients menu and pick from the following:

  • Type a New List: Opens a New Address List to enter the recipients.
  • Use an Existing List: Opens a Browse window to locate the file.
  • Choose from Outlook contacts: Opens a Contact list.

After you select your recipients, you can use Edit Recipient List to make changes if necessary.

Word Mailings tab recipient selection.
Digital Trends

Step 4: You’ll then insert the fields you want to use to pull in the recipient details. You can use the standard Address Block and Greeting Line buttons to select the formats and insert those fields.

Address and Greeting Line fields for a Word mail merge.
Digital Trends

Step 5: You can also use the Insert Merge Field menu to add more details if you like. This allows you to insert information like country, region, home phone, or work phone. Along with basic fields, Word reads the recipient file you use in order to display additional fields for you to choose.

For instance, if you have a field for “Product” in your file that contains the item a customer bought, then you should see Product as an available option in the Insert Merge Field menu.

Word Insert Mail Merge Field menu.
Digital Trends

Step 6: If you’d like to set up Rules, you can choose that button next. This gives you a way to handle those one-off situations when creating the merge.

As an example, you can skip a recipient if a field is missing in their record.

Word mail merge Rules.
Digital Trends

Step 7: Maybe your recipient list doesn’t match up perfectly with the mail merge fields. You can use the Match Fields option to fix that. You’ll see a list of the fields with drop-down boxes to the right for you to pick what you’d like to use.

For instance, if you’re inserting Nickname and a recipient doesn’t have one in their record, you can choose to use First Name.

Match Fields window for a Word mail merge.
Digital Trends

Step 8: Another great feature on the Mailings tab is the ability to Check for Errors. Select that button and you’ll see three options.

You can simulate the merge and receive results in a new document, complete the merge and pause as errors are found, or complete the merge without pausing and report errors in a new document.

Check For Errors window for a Word mail merge.
Digital Trends

Step 9: At any point, you can preview the mailings just like with the Wizard. Select Preview Results and then use the arrows to the right to move through each record.

It’s important to note that you cannot change individual letters in the Preview; however, you can do this in the next step by choosing Edit Individual Documents.

Preview on the Word Mailings tab.
Digital Trends

Step 10: When you finish, open the Finish & Merge menu. Depending on the document type you use, you’ll see options to edit the individual documents, print the messages, or send the emails.

Finish and Merge on the Word Mailings tab.
Digital Trends

FAQs

How to do a mail merge from Excel to Word for letters?

Because you can use an existing list with both mail merge tools in Word, you can simply select the Excel file. Create your Excel sheet with all details for the recipients and save it. Begin the mail merge process in Word, choose to use an existing list for the recipients, then browse for and select the Excel file.

How do I format a mail merge field?

You can format the fields as you add them to your mail merge document. But you can also change the format after you add them. Right-click the field you want to reformat and choose Edit [Field name]. You’ll then see a pop-up window with the formatting options.

How do I customize a mail merge?

The intent of a mail merge is to personalize the communications using the fields that are variables that pull in the recipient details. You can set up fields for things like Position, Manager, Employment Years, Certifications, and so on. Be sure to enter these details in the recipients’ records with those field names, and then add the corresponding fields to the message where you want them.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sandy Writtenhouse
Sandy Writtenhouse
Computing Writer
Sandy has been writing about technology since 2012. Her work has appeared on How-To Geek, Lifewire, MakeUseOf, iDownloadBlog…
Microsoft Surface Pro vs. Microsoft Surface Laptop: mainstream battle
The edge of the Surface Pro 11.

Since releasing the original Surface tablet in 2012, Microsoft has grown its PC business into a multibillion-dollar enterprise. The mobile Surface line has expanded to include 2-in-1 and traditional clamshell laptops in various form factors. There's the Surface Pro 11, Surface Laptop 7, Surface Laptop Go 3, and Surface Laptop Studio 2. That's quite the lineup, and you'll find a Surface on a number of our best-of lists such as best tablets and best laptops.

The two most mainstream lines, though, are the Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Laptop 7. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you'll want to keep them in mind if you're looking for a Surface and choosing between the two.
Specs and configurations

Read more
Microsoft Excel keyboard shortcuts everyone should know
Hand typing on a laptop keyboard.

If you work with Microsoft Excel, you know that this robust spreadsheet application offers tons of features and functions. By using keyboard shortcuts for the most common actions, you have more time to focus on the formulas, calculations, and other data you’re working with.

These lists give you shortcuts for everyday actions you’d perform. Plus, they use simple key combinations that are easy to remember.
Common Excel keyboard shortcuts
For the most common actions you may perform in an Excel workbook, these keyboard shortcuts are good ones to keep in mind. And they work in other Microsoft Office applications on Windows like Word and PowerPoint.

Read more
Copilot Pro: how to use Microsoft’s advanced AI sidekick
copilot pro logo

Microsoft's Copilot Pro is a game-changer for productivity and creativity, offering users advanced AI capabilities right at their fingertips. Whether you're a professional looking to streamline your workflow or a creator aiming to enhance your projects, Copilot Pro provides a suite of tools designed to supercharge your experience.

But with so many functionalities, how do you truly leverage Copilot Pro's potential? In this guide, we'll unveil a treasure trove of tips and tricks to maximize your Copilot Pro experience. We'll delve into crafting effective prompts to unlock the AI's true potential, explore lesser-known features for specific tasks, and optimize your workflow for seamless integration with Microsoft 365.
What is Microsoft Copilot Pro?

Read more