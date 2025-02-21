 Skip to main content
Harness Microsoft’s Copilot with this Surface Pro 11 sale

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends The Surface Pro 11 on a brown table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

If you want a device that will maximize Copilot, Microsoft’s powerful AI assistant, it would make sense to go for the Microsoft Surface Pro 11. And if you buy it today, you can take advantage of Best Buy’s offer of a $350 discount for a package that bundles the 2-in-1 laptop with the Surface Pro Keyboard. Instead of $1,350, you’ll only have to pay $1,000, which is actually a pretty good price for a machine of this caliber. It’s not a good time to hesitate with your purchase though, as the savings may disappear as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 11

It’s not a surprise that the Microsoft Surface Pro 11, which is featured in our roundup of the best 2-in-1 laptops, is a Copilot+ laptop. It promises faster response times and enhanced security for Microsoft’s Copilot, for an even better experience when you’re using features such as Recall to instantly find documents or web pages, or generating and editing images. The device is equipped with components that will provide the power that Copilot needs — it comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor and Qualcomm Adreno GPU, alongside 16GB of RAM that’s on the level of top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need.

This Microsoft Surface Pro 11 bundle comes with the Surface Pro Keyboard, which attaches to the device to transform it from a tablet into a laptop. Either way, you’ll enjoy working on a 13-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen that’s sharp and colorful, and you can keep using the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 while you’re on the go because its battery can last up to 14 hours from a full charge.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 bundle, which includes the device and the Surface Pro Keyboard, is on sale from Best Buy at $350 off, knocking the package’s price down from $1,350 to $1,000. There’s always a lot of demand for Surface Pro deals, and with this one featuring the line’s latest model, we think it’s going to sell out quickly. If you want to get this Microsoft Surface Pro 11 bundle for a more affordable price than usual, we highly recommend pushing through with the transaction right now.

