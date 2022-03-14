With so many companies shifting a big chunk of their work online during the pandemic, a feature such as sharing your calendar with your colleagues is a blessing. It helps with avoiding back and forth emails or text messages. Microsoft Outlook allows you to share your calendar by specifying recipients you wish to share with, and also how much detail you wish to give. Here’s how to do that on the Microsoft Outlook app for desktop.

Difficulty Easy Duration 10 minutes What You Need Desktop PC, laptop, tablet, or phone with Microsoft Outlook

How to share your Outlook calendar

Step 1: Open the Microsoft Outlook app on your PC and log in using your credentials.

Step 2: Next, look for a tiny calendar icon on the bottom left of the screen and click on it. It’s going to be in the left-most pane right next to the mail icon.

Step 3: In the top pane of the screen, look for the option that says Share Calendar and click on it.

Step 4: Step 3 will open a new window for you titled Sharing Invitation. In the To field, type the email addresses of the people you wish to share your calendar with. The subject field is already going to be filled for you and is going to say “Sharing invitation: [your email address] - Calendar.” You can choose to edit it or let it be.

Step 5: There are two checkboxes underneath these fields. By checking the first box, you will request your recipient to share their calendar with you, too. By checking the second, you will allow your recipients to view your calendar. Check whichever suits your needs.

Step 6: There will be a drop-down menu under the checkboxes titled Details. Click on it and you will see a drop-down menu appear with three options: Availability Only, Limited Details, and Full Details. The option you choose determines how much info on your calendar the recipient can see. Again, choose whatever suits your needs best.

Step 7: There is a large field at the bottom of the window where you can type out a note to send with the calendar. Go ahead and fill in that field if you wish.

Step 8: Once you’re done with the above steps, click Send.

For more tips on making the most of Outlook, check out our guide on how to sync your Outlook calendar with your iPhone and how to sync your Google Outlook and iCloud calendars on Windows 10.

