How to set up an out-of-office reply in Outlook

If you plan on taking a break from work and you won’t be able to answer your emails, it's useful to set up an automatic out-of-office reply. This feature lets people who email you know that you are away and won't be able to get back. The process of setting up automatic out-of-office replies is slightly different for the Microsoft Outlook desktop app and the web version. We have compiled a short and easy guide walking you through both.

Set up an out-of-office reply using the Outlook desktop app

Step 1: Run the Microsoft Outlook app on your desktop and click on File in the menu bar at the top-left corner of the window.

Step 2: In the menu that appears, click on Automatic Replies.

Step 3: Click on Send Automatic Replies and select the box that says Only Send During This Time Range.

Step 4: Set the time range for when you won't be available in the fields below.

Step 5: In the blank field under Automatic Replies, type the reply you want to send to people when you are away. Then click on OK. You have now successfully set up an automatic reply through the Outlook desktop app.

Set up an out-of-office reply in the Outlook web version

Step 1: Go to outlook.live.com from your web browser and sign in.

Step 2: Next, click on View All Outlook Settings in the Settings panel that appears on the right-hand side of the page.

Step 3: In the pop-up window that appears, go to the Mail tab and click on Automatic Replies.

Step 4: Click on Turn On Automatic Replies from the menu that shows up.

Step 5: Next, tick the box that says Send Replies Only During This Time and enter the date and time for which you won’t be available in the fields below.

Step 6: Type your automatic reply in the field below and hit the Save button. Now you’re ready to relax on your vacation without having to worry about replying to emails.

