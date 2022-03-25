How to print a PowerPoint presentation with notes

While you can use Presenter View to see your notes when presenting your PowerPoint slideshow, you may want to print a copy of your notes as well.

You can print your presentation with a slide on each page and the corresponding notes at the bottom. According to Microsoft, there isn’t currently another option for printing slides with notes.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft account for PowerPoint on the web (optional)

Print PowerPoint slides with notes on Windows

Printing your presentation in PowerPoint on Windows takes only a few steps. If you want notes with your slides, it’s a simple setting.

Step 1: Open PowerPoint to the presentation you want to print.

Step 2: Select the File tab.

Step 3: Choose Print and select your printer in the Printer drop-down if necessary.

Step 4: In the first drop-down box below Settings, pick which slides you want to print. You can print them all, the current slide, or a custom range.

Step 5: Click the next drop-down box for Print layout and select Notes page. You’ll see a preview on the right.

Step 6: Adjust any other settings you’d like before printing, such as switching Portrait orientation to Landscape orientation or Color to Grayscale.

Step 7: Click Print.

Print PowerPoint slides with notes on Mac

If you use Microsoft PowerPoint on Mac, you can print your slides with notes a just a few steps, like on Windows.

Step 1: Open PowerPoint on your Mac to the presentation you’d like to print.

Step 2: Click File > Print from the menu bar.

Step 3: In the pop-up window, choose your printer in the Printer drop-down box at the top if necessary.

Step 4: Choose which slides you’d like to print. You can print all slides, specific numbers, selected slides, or a custom range.

Step 5: Click the Layout drop-down box and choose Notes. You’ll see a preview on the left.

Step 6: Optionally, adjust any other settings you’d like such as Orientation, Output, or Scale.

Step 7: Click Print.

Print PowerPoint slides with notes on the web

Maybe you’re using PowerPoint on the web and prefer to print from there.

Step 1: Visit PowerPoint on the web, sign in, and open your presentation.

Step 2: Select the File tab.

Step 3: Choose Print and pick Print notes pages.

Step 4: In the small pop-up window, select Open PDF to view your presentation file.

Step 5: Depending on your web browser, click the Print button or download the file to print on your computer.

For additional PowerPoint features, check out Microsoft’s implementation of real-time closed captioning.

