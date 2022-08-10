Factory resetting any laptop is an unnerving prospect, but sometimes it’s the only effective option left to perform a clean reset to get rid of any lingering technical issues. If you’re at the stage where you need to reset an HP laptop for any number of reasons, then this guide will walk you through the process, step by step.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need An HP laptop with Windows 10

How to factory reset an HP laptop on Windows 10

Step 1: Open the Settings window on your Windows 10 laptop by pressing Windows Key + I.

Step 2: Select the Update and security option, and then select Recovery.

Step 3: For a clean reset of the HP laptop where it goes back to its factory setting, select Get started situated below the Reset this PC section.

Step 4: The next step involves choosing whether you want the files contained within your system to remain on the device after the reset is performed. Select Keep my files to go ahead with this particular option. You can also choose from Change settings after clicking this option to not restore apps and settings that came with the PC.

Alternatively, you can also select the Remove everything option, which will completely return the system to its factory setting, meaning it will more or less be a new, fresh HP laptop with no files, programs you’ve downloaded, etc., remaining on your machine.

The Remove files and clean the drive option will make the device like new, while the Just remove my files setting won’t perform a clean sweep of the hard drive.

Either way, when clicking the Next button for whichever method you’ve chosen, you’ll be instructed to plug your PC into a power outlet to proceed. Once the factory reset is completed, the screen will display a window to set up the HP laptop once again.

How to factory reset an HP laptop without a password

Step 1: Reboot the HP laptop by making sure it’s completely shut down and then turn it on again.

Step 2: Select the F11 button immediately after the system has booted to access Troubleshooting. Please note that you may need to use other F keys such as F9 or F10 if F11 doesn’t work for you.

Step 3: Select Troubleshoot and then choose the Reset this PC option. Simply follow the steps outlined from the previous section to complete the factory reset process.

For a comprehensive guide on how to factory reset the different versions of Windows regardless of your system manufacturer, then be sure to visit our detailed guide.

