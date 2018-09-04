Digital Trends
Computing

The best all-in-one computers of 2018

The best all-in-one PCs look good and have great performance in a compact package

Jon Martindale
By
best all in one computers surface studio lifestyle 1 web 720x480 c
Surface Studio Microsoft

All-in-one computers provide everything your average consumer might need in a single package, nixing the need for a standalone desktop in favor of a monitor-endowed piece of PC hardware. They come in an array of styles, offering everything from 1080p touchscreens and 5K resolution to robust sound and high-end Intel Core processors, each of which typically comes bundled with a keyboard and mouse.

Most target the premium market with a sleek, streamlined design, yet recent market offerings continue to push the boundaries of what a budget-based PC is capable of. Consumers pay for this style and convenience with performance, and while the best all-in-ones don’t pack the processors or video cards some enthusiasts demand, they’re efficient enough for most everyday tasks.

If you’re more interested in traditional desktops, these are the best all-round PCs available right now, and here’s a list of the best gaming PCs.

HP Envy 34 Curved ($1,750+)

best all in one computers hpenvycurved01

Building on the pedigree of its all-in-one predecessors, HP has built a desk-defining system with the HP Envy 34 Curved. It has an enormous stand and an even bigger display, but that’s because it not only is designed to offer great performance and visuals, but be an aesthetically domineering piece of equipment. It’s all you need on your desk for work, entertainment, and play.

Internal hardware options include an eighth-generation Core i5-8400T or i7-8700T CPU paired up with as much as 16GB of DDR4 memory. Graphics include an Nvidia 950M or GTX 1050 and the up to 2TB of storage space can be made up of hard drives or SSDs, with an option for enhancement using Intel’s Optane memory.

As impressive as the hardware inside the Envy 34 Curved is though, the outside is so much more extravagant. The ultrawide, quad HD display has a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 and thanks to its IPS panel, offers fantastic colors and a 178-degree viewing angle. There are heaps of ports on the base, as well as built in high-quality Bang and Olufsen speakers, and wireless charging support for mobile devices.

Buy one now from:

HP

Microsoft Surface Studio ($3,000+)

Microsoft Surface Studio
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Microsoft may be a newcomer to the all-in-one market, but that hasn’t stopped the Redmond giant from making a splash with the high-end Surface Studio. Its massive and beautiful 28-inch PixelSense display boasts an enormous 4,500 x 3,000 resolution. It’s one of the best displays we’ve set eyes on, easily claiming the top spot among touchscreens.

You’ll find your choice of sixth generation Intel Core i5 or Core i7 CPUs inside, plus either the GTX 965M or GTX 980M. We didn’t find the hybrid drive inside to our liking, but it’s still better than a pure HDD — and it’s the only option, so you’re stuck with it. Starting at $3,000, the Studio is targeted at designers, graphic artists, and animators, but will draw the eye of everyone who walks by.

Buy one now from:

Microsoft

Apple iMac with Retina 5K display ($2,000+)

Apple iMac with Retina

Apple’s 27-inch, Retina display iMac offered the first 5K display in the world. The stunning, 5,120 × 2,880 screen delivers crystal-clear images and sharp text, while boasting powerful internal specs in the form of a quad-core, 3.5GHz Intel Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM. Moreover, the all-in-one maintains the stylish design with which we’ve all grown accustomed, reveling in a gap-less front panel and rounded corners that compliment the glass-and-aluminum build. The on board Radeon Pro 575 graphics chip can’t really handle games at full 5K, but it’s sufficient for many at 1440p.

If you have deeper pockets though, you could always opt for the iMac Pro which improves the internal hardware to as much as an 18-core Intel Xeon W CPU, up to 128GB of RAM, and an AMD Vega 64 graphics card for astounding performance. It is $5,000 though, making it a bit of the reach of most potential all-in-one buyers.

Buy one now from:

Apple Amazon

Dell XPS 27 Touch ($1,500+)

asus-m51ac-us016s-front-peripherals-1486x991

The XPS 27 Touch is among the best Windows-based AiO we’ve ever laid eyes on. The plastic backside may feel a bit flimsy compared to most premium machines, but the 4K touchscreen gleams with detail and reclines to better accommodate tapping and swiping on a 27-inch screen. that’s powered by a seventh-generation Intel core i5 or i7 CPU, with up to 64GB of RAM, and as much as a terabyte of SSD storage space.

Graphics options are a little more limited, with a choice of either on board Intel HD graphics, or an AMD RX 570. That’s enough for a little off-hours gaming, but you would really struggle with anything but the lowest settings in most modern games.

Buy one now from:

Amazon Dell

Asus Zen AIO ZN242GD ($1,000+)

best all in one computers asuszenaio

The Asus Zen AIO ZN242GD might have a mouthful of a name, but the system itself is finely tuned, finely balanced, and packed with fine hardware. Starting at $1,000, prospective buyers have the option of Core i5 or Core i7 CPUs and up to 32GB of RAM. That general computing power is paired up with an Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics card which offers passable gaming performance for off-hours fun, as well as the ability to accelerate some 3D application.

Arguably the system’s most impressive feature though is its footprint. Eschewing the large stands of some of its contemporaries, the wine-stem-like frame of the Zen AIO takes up very little desk space, meaning you can use it on even quite diminutive surfaces without it taking over. At just 24-inches, this isn’t the largest all-in-one out there, but at 1080p resolution and with thin bezels it’s a good fit for a compact, but great-looking system.

Buy one now from:

Best Buy Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google completely revamps Chrome to celebrate browser's 10th birthday
acer predator helios 500
Product Review

The Helios 500 is the overclockable, high-performance machine gamers deserve

The Predator Helios 500 is a machine that calls to gamers. With a high refresh rate display, overclockable hardware, and great gaming performance, the Helios 500 pulls no punches.
Posted By Luke Larsen
best laptops for college
Computing

Don’t start adulthood with a bad decision. These are the best college laptops

When it comes to choosing a laptop for college, there are a lot of things to consider, whether that's size, battery life, or price. So, before you spend all your hard-earned money on something you don't need, check out one of these laptops…
Posted By Mark Coppock
best laptops xps 13
Computing

What's the best laptop? We've reviewed a lot of them, and this is our answer

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
HP Spectre 13 2017 Review
Computing

Need a portable computer? These are the 5 lightest laptops you can buy

Who is the lightest of them all? Let's take a look at the ultrabooks that really push the limit when it comes to shedding the pounds and staying light as can be to give you the best portable laptop solution.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Apple MacBook-review-kybrd1
Computing

These are the 5 best free antivirus apps to protect your MacBook

Malware protection is more important than ever, even if you eschew Windows in favor of Apple's desktop platform. Thankfully, protecting your machine is as easy as picking from the best free antivirus for Mac suites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
lenovo ideapad 530s
Product Review

The Lenovo IdeaPad 530s hits most -- but not all -- of the right budget notes

Lenovo brings a quality feel and a thin and light chassis to the budget 15.6-inch notebook market. Performance is good, but the display and battery life hold it back from being a hit.
Posted By Mark Coppock
paypal skype money transfer
Computing

Say goodbye to Highlights: Microsoft goes back to basics with Skype redesign

Microsoft is making some changes to Skype's UI. With a renewed focus on usability and simplicity, the company is working to make sure that Skype remains focused on communication and productivity.
Posted By Eric Brackett
google pixelbook vs microsoft surface pro 2017 pixelbook2
Computing

Microsoft ends the Surface Plus lease program

All good things must come to an end and the same is sadly true of the Surface Plus program. Microsoft has announced that the Surface leasing program has come to an end, but existing customers will be largely unaffected.
Posted By Eric Brackett
Google Headquarters
Web

Google plans crackdown on tech-support scams appearing in search ads

Concerned about the number of "tech-support" scams showing up in its search engine ads, Google says it's to launch a verification program to ensure that only legitimate providers of third-party tech support can use the platform.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
chrome 10th birthday 69 2
Computing

Google completely revamps Chrome to celebrate browser’s 10th birthday

Happy birthday, Chrome! Google has launched Chrome 69, the newest version of its popular web browser. It includes a pretty large visual overhaul, as well as a number of interesting security updates.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Fin My iPhone - iCloud on MacBook
Mobile

Lost and found: Here's how to locate your iPhone when it goes missing

Finding a lost cell phone used to take hours upon hours of searching. Thankfully, you can now locate your device in a matter of minutes using Find My iPhone, one of the most convenient features of iOS.
Posted By Simon Hill
Lenovo Smart Display
Smart Home

What is a smart display?

What is a Smart Display? Learn about this popular new smart device and the role it plays in the smart home. We'll talk about what makes smart displays different, the top models, and where this new trend is headed in the future.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
geforce rtx 2000 alienware predator 2080 dell acer
Computing

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Mobile sighting hints at more powerful gaming laptops

Nvidia's Turing architecture is about to go mobile. A new listing suggests that Nvidia is prepping the launch of its GeForce RTX 2080 Mobile GPU, bringing more power to gaming laptops with a slim Max-Q design.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen