Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Whether it’s for backing up your entire computer or giving yourself some extra file space to work with, everyone needs an external storage drive. But with so many models on the market to choose from, which ones are worth getting? Which are the best external hard drives?

There are many factors to consider, but the primary ones are: storage space, speed, portability, and reliability. With that many factors, it’s hard to definitively call one external drive “the best,” but it is possible to find a few drives that, collectively, will fit the needs of anyone. Below are our favorite USB-compatible drives you can buy right now.

