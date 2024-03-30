 Skip to main content
This monstrous 22TB external hard drive just got a $215 price cut

Jennifer Allen
By
Video editors in particular are going to love this huge discount at Best Buy on a WD easystore 22TB external hard drive. While it usually costs $625, it’s down to $410, so you’re saving $215. One of the best external hard drive deals we’ve seen in a while, it’s perfect for anyone who has high storage needs. Check it out now by tapping the button below or keep reading while we take you through what to expect from it.

Why you should buy the WD easystore 22TB external hard drive

Western Digital or WD make some of the best external hard drives around so you can be confident you’re buying from a good source. Read up on how to choose an external hard drive then consider going for the 22TB variety here. It uses a USB 3.0 interface which means it’s compatible with pretty much anything that has a USB port. It’s backwards compatible with USB 2.0 so you won’t have to worry there.

For PC users, it comes with the WD Discovery backup software so you can easily set hourly, daily, or monthly backup schedules. It’s simple to back everything up and the WD easystore 22TB external hard drive is also compatible with Apple Time Machine once you’ve formatted it. The WD Discovery software means it’s simple to manage your drive with the option to back up photos, videos, and other documents this way.

Compatible with PC and Mac, the WD easystore 22TB external hard drive is as versatile as you need it to be. All you have to do is hook it up via a USB cable and an AC adapter and you’re all good to go. Its design is suitably unobtrusive so you can easily place it either in a horizontal or vertical position on your desk. Even better, you get all the peace of mind that comes with knowing your valuable files are backed up somewhere safe and separate from your PC.

Normally costing $625, the WD easystore 22TB external hard drive is down to $410 right now at Best Buy. A sizeable saving of $215 is unlikely to stick around for long so if it sounds tempting to you, buy it now before you miss out.

