One of the best desktop computer deals around today is a seriously great offer. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the iMac 24-inch M1 All-in-One with a Retina 4.5K screen for just $800. That’s a $450 reduction off its regular price of $1,250 which is remarkable value for an all-in-one desktop computer, especially a Mac-based one. If you’re looking for a stylish addition to your living space which is also a highly competent computer, this is your chance to do so for less. Here’s what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the iMac 24-inch M1

Apple makes some of the best all-in-one computers even though you might automatically think of its laptop range instead. The iMac 24-inch M1 is a truly gorgeous all-in-one desktop. It might be three years old now but thanks to how revolutionary the M1 chip was at the time, its performance is still exceptional. Apple wanted to demonstrate why developing its own silicon worked so well compared to using Intel processors, and it did so brilliantly here.

The Apple M1 chip has an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU so it still performs pretty well, whether you’re editing videos or simply want to switch between apps fast. There’s also 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. The highlight, however, is its screen. The iMac 24-inch has a 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut support and 500 nits of brightness. It looks great, providing over a billion colors so you can see everything in stunning detail. It’s a true gamechanger. Impressively, despite the huge screen, the Apple iMac has a thin 11.5mm design which is quite the achievement given all the hardware is contained within.

The iMac 24-inch also has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a studio-quality three-mic array, and a six-speaker sound system. There are also two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports while Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support keeps everything current. Rounding off things well, the iMac also comes with a color-matched Magic Mouse with Magic Keyboard. All you need to do is consult the iMac buyer’s guide to check this is the system for you but we’re confident you’ll be a fan.

Usually priced at $1,250, you can buy the Apple iMac 24-inch M1 for just $800 at Best Buy. That means saving a considerable $450 while also scoring a stylish and practical all-in-one computer. Check it out now as we’re expecting stock to run low soon or the deal to end fast.

