If you’re planning to buy a new PC, you may want to consider looking for an all-in-one computer from desktop computer deals. Here’s an offer that you should check out — the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One for just $550, following a $250 discount on its original price of $800. This is Dell’s best price of the year for the machine, which means it’s going to attract a lot of attention from shoppers. To make sure that you’re able to take advantage of this offer, you’re going to have to push through with the transaction as soon as possible, while stocks are still available.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC

The primary reason why you’ll want to go for all-in-one computers like the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC is to eliminate clutter on your workstation. With a 23.8-inch Full HD screen built into its body, you remove the need for a cable that connects the monitor to your desktop computer. Every purchase comes with a wired keyboard and mouse, but if you replace these with their wireless counterparts, the only cable that you’ll have to deal with when setting up the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC would be its power cord.

The Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. These specifications won’t allow the machine to challenge the performance of the best desktop computers, but it will be more than enough for daily tasks for work or school, and recreational activities such as watching streaming shows. The desktop computer comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, so you can already start using it right after setting it up and powering it on.

The Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC is a great choice for family use and for working from home, and it’s an even better option right now as it’s available for $550, which is Dell’s best price of the year for the desktop computer. The savings of $250 on its sticker price of $800 may not last long though, so if you want to secure the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC with a discount, we recommend pushing through with the transaction right now. Once the offer expires, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at it.

