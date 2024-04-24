 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090, 64GB of RAM is $1,000 off

Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Dell is consistently a great place to check for gaming PC deals and that’s certainly the case today. If you want a high-end gaming rig for less, you can currently buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop for $2,900 instead of $3,900. The $1,000 saving is particularly sweet when you bear in mind that this is a truly high-end gaming PC packed with all the latest hardware. If you’re keen to know more, check out what we have to say about it below or you can simply hit the button below to go straight to the deal.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop

Alienware makes some of the best gaming PCs around and the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop is a perfect representation of that. It’s packed with the latest hardware. That includes an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor, 64GB of memory and 2TB of M.2 SSD storage. It’s great to see so much RAM with many gaming PCs still sticking with 32GB when 64GB really does set you up for the long term. Similarly, the large amount of fast storage is perfect for ensuring you won’t run out of room any time soon even when handling large installs like Call of Duty: Warzone or Hogwarts Legacy.

Alongside those core specs, there’s also the all-important part of a gaming PC — the graphics card. The Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 24GB of dedicated VRAM which can’t really be beaten. It means you’ll be able to play pretty much anything you can think of at high detail levels so the results are impressive. All you need to do is hook up one of the best gaming monitors to reap the rewards fully.

The design of the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop is also intelligently constructed too. It’s up to 12% quieter than earlier models with improved acoustics and increased airflow of up to 19%. Its honeycomb-shaped vents help give the GPU more access to air too, while cables are physically isolated to provide more airflow and peak performance.

Intelligently designed in so many ways, the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop is a fantastic gaming PC for anyone keen to play the best games for a long time to come. Usually priced at $3,900, it’s down to $2,900 for a limited time only at Dell. Check it out now before the $1,000 discount vanishes soon.

