Save $300 on this HP desktop PC with an RTX 3060, 1TB SSD

HP has a great discount one the HP Envy TE02-1075t desktop computer for anyone seeking a permanent inclusion in their home office or living room. Usually costing $1,600, it’s down to $1,300 so you save $300. One of the better desktop computer deals around, you can even play games on it making it great value for all kinds of reasons. Here’s what else you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the HP Envy TE02-1075t desktop computer

The HP Envy TE02-1075t has some great hardware contained within a sleek-looking shell which will look great in your home office. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700 processor along with 16GB of memory. It also has 1TB of M.2 SSD storage so there’s plenty of storage here plus it’s super speedy. There’s also room for a great graphics card with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of dedicated VRAM ensuring that the HP Envy TE02-1075t is capable of playing plenty of games without any issue.

Other useful extras include an HP 3-in-1 memory card reader, while there’s Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support. A selection of USB-C and USB 3.2 ports mean support for plenty of different accessories. Combined, the HP Envy is sure to be one of the best desktop computers for many people. It even comes with a wireless keyboard and mouse combo so all you need to do is add one of the best monitors and you’re all set.

If you do ever need to upgrade the HP Envy desktop, you can easily do so thanks to its tool-less upgradeability capabilities streamlining the process. It’s all constructed through a sustainable design too so you can feel better about your impact on the environment. Simply put, the HP Envy desktop PC is a great all-rounder for whatever your plans, from work to play.

Right now, you can buy the HP Envy desktop PC for $1,300 at HP. That means you’re saving $300 off the regular price of $1,600. In exchange, you get a great PC that is highly capable of helping you work more efficiently as well as enjoy some gaming in your downtime too. If that sounds like exactly what you want, check it out now by tapping the button below.

