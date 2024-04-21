 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get $750 off the Dell XPS 17 laptop this weekend

Andrew Morrisey
By
dell xps 17
Dell

If you’ve got your eye out for a new laptop, we’d like to direct you toward Dell. At Dell you’ll find one of the best laptop deals of the weekend, and it’s even something to consider if you’re looking for one of the best gaming laptop deals. The Dell XPS 17 with some serious specs is discounted a massive $750, which brings its price down from $2,399 to $1,649. Dell is including free shipping with an order, and the XPS 17 comes with Windows 11 pre-installed at no cost.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17

For decades Dell has been widely regarded as one of the best laptop brands, and one of those reasons is its XPS laptop lineup. The Dell XPS 17 checks in as the largest laptop in the lineup, providing plenty of screen real estate to suit general users, gamers, and even content creators. This build sees that 17-inch display come in at Full HD resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It also has a refresh rate of 60Hz, which isn’t meant for high-end game but can get the job done if you’re looking to tackle some of the best PC games.

But if you put your laptop through its paces by way of the workday or content creation, there are even more reasons to love the XPS 17. It’s a fierce competitor of the Apple MacBook Pro, and the XPS lineup almost always places a model among the best laptops. With this build you’ll find a 14-core Intel i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. These pair with the popular NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card with 8GB of its own RAM. All of this will make a smooth, snappy experience for nearly anything you throw at the XPS 17, making it something to consider if you’ve been looking at the best MacBooks for video editing.

Related

The Dell XPS 17 is one of the more expensive laptops in the lineup, but this weekend you can save big on an impressive build. This deal sees it discounted from its regular price of $2,399 to a sale price of $1,649. This makes for a savings of $750, and Dell is including free shipping with a purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker with a love for tech. You can read his books, blog, and other stories…
HP sale: Up to 68% off laptops, printers, monitors, and more
Photo of an HP Envy 16 laptop.

HP has a huge sale going on now with awesome laptop deals, monitor deals, and many other deep discounts. If you’re keen to buy a new device for less, this is your chance to do so. There are over 50 different items in the HP sale from high-end laptops to mice, so the best thing you can do is tap the button below and see for yourself what’s out there. Alternatively, if you want to see what we recommend, keep reading while we take you through our choices.

What to shop for in the HP sale
The biggest discount in the HP sale is being able to buy the for $989 reduced from $3,098. Perfectly suited for business users, you get an Intel Core i7-1255U processor, a huge 32GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. A 14-inch WUXGA screen with 100% sRGB, 400 nits of brightness, and 1920 x 1200 looks great, while there are extensive security provisions courtesy of HP Wolf Pro Security Edition. From one of the best laptop brands, you can’t go wrong.

Read more
Our favorite Logitech wireless mouse is 14% off right now
Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse.

One of the best wireless mice around -- the Logitech MX Master 2S is currently on sale at Amazon. That means instead of paying $70, you pay just $60. Working out as a 14% discount, this is a good time to upgrade to a superior mouse for less. It’s sure to delight you and make you more productive too. If you’re keen to learn more, take a look below at what we have to say about it or you can simply hit the buy button right now to snap it up before the price returns to normal.

Why you should buy the Logitech MX Master 2S
With the newest model of the Logitech MX Master 3S topping our look at the best wireless mice, you know you’re in good hands with the Logitech MX Master 2S. Or should we say the mouse is in good hands, aka yours? The Logitech MX Master 2S is designed to perfectly fit to your hand. It has a hand-sculpted shape which supports your hand and wrist in a comfortable and natural position at all times. That means the buttons and wheels are also well-positioned so you can easily enjoy fine-motion control along with a fluid experience as you move around the screen.

Read more
Hurry! This iMac is at its cheapest ever price right now
Apple iMac 24 inch placed on a desk in a sunny context.

One of the best desktop computer deals around today is a seriously great offer. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the iMac 24-inch M1 All-in-One with a Retina 4.5K screen for just $800. That’s a $450 reduction off its regular price of $1,250 which is remarkable value for an all-in-one desktop computer, especially a Mac-based one. If you’re looking for a stylish addition to your living space which is also a highly competent computer, this is your chance to do so for less. Here’s what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the iMac 24-inch M1
Apple makes some of the best all-in-one computers even though you might automatically think of its laptop range instead. The iMac 24-inch M1 is a truly gorgeous all-in-one desktop. It might be three years old now but thanks to how revolutionary the M1 chip was at the time, its performance is still exceptional. Apple wanted to demonstrate why developing its own silicon worked so well compared to using Intel processors, and it did so brilliantly here.

Read more