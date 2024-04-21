Get $750 off the Dell XPS 17 laptop this weekend

If you’ve got your eye out for a new laptop, we’d like to direct you toward Dell. At Dell you’ll find one of the best laptop deals of the weekend, and it’s even something to consider if you’re looking for one of the best gaming laptop deals. The Dell XPS 17 with some serious specs is discounted a massive $750, which brings its price down from $2,399 to $1,649. Dell is including free shipping with an order, and the XPS 17 comes with Windows 11 pre-installed at no cost.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17

For decades Dell has been widely regarded as one of the best laptop brands, and one of those reasons is its XPS laptop lineup. The Dell XPS 17 checks in as the largest laptop in the lineup, providing plenty of screen real estate to suit general users, gamers, and even content creators. This build sees that 17-inch display come in at Full HD resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It also has a refresh rate of 60Hz, which isn’t meant for high-end game but can get the job done if you’re looking to tackle some of the best PC games.

But if you put your laptop through its paces by way of the workday or content creation, there are even more reasons to love the XPS 17. It’s a fierce competitor of the Apple MacBook Pro, and the XPS lineup almost always places a model among the best laptops. With this build you’ll find a 14-core Intel i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. These pair with the popular NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card with 8GB of its own RAM. All of this will make a smooth, snappy experience for nearly anything you throw at the XPS 17, making it something to consider if you’ve been looking at the best MacBooks for video editing.

The Dell XPS 17 is one of the more expensive laptops in the lineup, but this weekend you can save big on an impressive build. This deal sees it discounted from its regular price of $2,399 to a sale price of $1,649. This makes for a savings of $750, and Dell is including free shipping with a purchase.

Editors' Recommendations