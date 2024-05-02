 Skip to main content
The HP Victus gaming PC with RTX 3060 has a $550 discount

The HP Victus 15L gaming PC in white.
HP

Gamers don’t need to spend more than $1,000 if they want to buy a new gaming PC because there are affordable options like the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop. From its original price of $1,400, you can get it for just $850 as HP has applied a $550 discount on this machine. However, you shouldn’t delay your purchase because there’s no assurance that the gaming PC will still be 39% off tomorrow. If you want to make sure that you get it for less than $1,000, you’re going to have to complete the transaction for it within the day.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop

You shouldn’t expect the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop to match the performance of the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming PCs, but it’s surprisingly powerful for its cost. Inside it are the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for gaming. It’s enough to play today’s best PC games without any issues, and it may even be capable of running the upcoming PC games of the next few years if you’re willing to dial down the settings for the more demanding titles.

The HP Victus 15L is equipped with a 1TB HDD and a 512GB SSD for storage, and even with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you’ll have plenty of storage space for your favorite games and all of their updates and add-ons. The gaming PC also features the Omen Gaming Hub that will let you control every single aspect of the machine, from monitoring its system vitals to adjusting its RGB lighting.

Not all affordable gaming PC deals are worth your hard-earned cash as they may come with subpar components, but this one is certainly worth buying — the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop for only $850, following a $550 discount from HP on its sticker price of $1,400. It’s the perfect choice for gamers who want to make the most out of their budget, but there may not be much time left before the offer gets removed. If you don’t want to miss out on getting the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop for this cheap, it’s highly recommended that you buy it right now.

