Dell’s most popular gaming laptop is discounted from $1,050 to $800

The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop with Shadow Warrior 3 on the screen.
The popular Dell G15 gaming laptop will probably get picked up by more gamers due to Dell’s $250 discount on this configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card. From its original price of $1,050, it’s down to only $800, which is a fantastic price for this machine. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though because the offer may end at any moment. Add the gaming laptop to your cart and check out immediately to make sure that you’re able to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

The Dell G15 is featured in our list of the best gaming laptops as the best budget gaming laptop because it offers a lot of power for its affordable price. With the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor and 16GB of RAM combining with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, the device is capable of running the best PC games. The Dell G15 won’t be able to play the most demanding titles at their highest settings, but it’s more than enough for anybody to enjoy the wonders of PC gaming.

So that its processing power isn’t wasted, the Dell G15 is equipped with a 15.6-inch screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync, for smooth animations and lag-free gaming. The gaming laptop also offers enough space for several AAA titles on its 512GB SSD, and you can start installing these games right after you turn on the Dell G15 for the first time because it ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

Are you on the hunt for gaming laptop deals that won’t break the bank? Here’s one from Dell that will surely catch your attention — the Dell G15 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card for just $800, after a $250 from discount from Dell on its sticker price of $1,050. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain gets taken down though, so if you think the Dell G15 gaming laptop is the perfect choice for you, what are you waiting for? Complete the transaction right now if you don’t want to miss out on the offer.

