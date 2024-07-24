Lenovo slashed this ThinkPad’s price from $1,869 to $649

Lenovo’s ThinkPad is a popular line of laptops, and here’s one of them that you can buy with a huge discount — the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 3, which is all the way down to $649 from $1,869 for savings of $1,220. While that original price might be a tad overestimated, getting this laptop for its lowered price is a steal — but you’re going to have to hurry. The device is part of a clearance sale, so there’s a chance that once stocks are depleted, they’re gone for good. If you want this laptop as your next device, we recommend completing your purchase of it right now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 3 laptop

Lenovo inherited the ThinkPad line from IBM and maintained the laptops’ iconic design and business-focused features, as can be seen in the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 3. It’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 16GB of RAM that’s on the same level as top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, the laptop is more than enough for daily tasks like doing online research, building presentations, and typing reports.

The Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 3 features a 13.3-inch WUXGA screen, which keeps the laptop portable while also serving as a decent display for watching streaming shows and browsing social media during your break times. There’s ample space for all of your files on the Lenovo Thinkpad L13 Gen 3’s 256GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, you can start using the laptop as soon as you power it on for the first time.

In what could be one of the laptop deals with the largest savings that you can shop today, the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 3 is on sale at $1,220 off, as it’s down to just $649 from $1,869. That sticker price may be inflated, but getting this laptop for that discounted price will give you excellent value for money nonetheless. We’re just not sure how much time is remaining before the offer ends as this is a clearance sale, so you better hurry if you want to get the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 3 laptop for this cheap.