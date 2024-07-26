 Skip to main content
The Lenovo Legion gaming laptop with RTX 4090 is $800 off today

By
The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 on a white background.
Lenovo

When one thinks of a gaming PC, one of the first images that may come to mind is a monolithic tower with custom RGB lighting, state-of-the-art liquid cooling, and wires-a-plenty running every which way. While these types of setups are certainly achievable, you don’t have to repurpose an entire room of your home for PC gaming. In fact, there are a number of great gaming laptops that are designed for both portability and performance.

Searching around for gaming PC deals, we stumbled across a phenomenal laptop sale we’ve been eager to write about: Right now, Lenovo is selling the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 for $2,700. At full price, this Windows laptop goes for $3,500. That’s $800 you can put in the bank, or toward one of these gaming headset deals we dug up!

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8

The Lenovo Legion is a PC gamer’s dream-come-true: a powerhouse Windows laptop with beautiful graphics and excellent gaming optimizations. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX and 32GB of RAM, the Legion is engineered to be a total beast, and that’s exactly the kind of performance this bad boy delivers. Lenovo opted to go with NVIDIA for the graphics backend, and the GeForce RTX 4090 does an amazing job at rendering crisp-clear visuals with next to no lag.

The 16-inch WQXGA IPS panel is an exceptional HDR display that tops out at 500 nits for peak brightness and supports up to a 240Hz refresh rate. Not only is the Legion capable of producing a bright and colorful picture, but the anti-glare coating does a nice job at keeping ambient lighting at bay. You’ll also have plenty of ports to choose from, including HDMI 2.1, USB-C, USB-A, and Ethernet.

Other features include customizable RGB keyboard lighting, a built-in 1080p webcam, and up to 2TB of internal storage. Lenovo laptop deals are often good, but seldom do we see a gaming laptop with these kinds of capabilities at this price. As a reminder, that’s $2,700 when you purchase the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 from Lenovo, $800 off its usual price.

