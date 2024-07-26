Dell’s G15 gaming laptop with RTX 4060 is on sale for under $1,000

When it comes to on-the-go gaming, your first thought might be a handheld console like the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck. While these devices deliver some incredible gameplay and graphics, it’s hard to beat the performance you’ll get from a PC that’s built for gaming. Fortunately, Dell is offering an awesome markdown on one its best gamer-friendly laptops.

For a limited time, you can purchase the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop with an Intel Core i7 for $900. At full price, this PC usually goes for $1,200. That $300 you saved will be great for a rainy day, or a nice chunk of change toward one of these gaming headset deals we dug up!

Why you should buy the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop

When it comes to powerhouse laptops, the most vital components are the CPU and GPU. As part of this particular sale, the Dell G15 is outfitted with an Intel Core i7-13650HX with 14 cores, 20 threads, and up to 4.90GHz Turbo. You’re also getting 16GB of DDR5 RAM, with the option to add up to 32GB. Graphically, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 runs the show. These numbers look nice on paper, but what do these figures translate to? Lightning-fast performance, minimal lag time, and beautiful graphics.

In terms of screen size, the G15 rocks a 15.6-inch display with a 1920 x 1080 pixel spread. The HD display pushes up to 360 nits for peak brightness, and includes NVIDIA G-SYNC support. Whether you’re using the G15 indoors or outdoors, you shouldn’t have too much trouble with glare. The G15 took some inspiration from Dell’s Alienware lineup too, and features some impressive heat ventilation. Even the most demanding games won’t overheat your G15!

Additional features include numerous connections (including HDMI 2.1, USB-C, and USB-A), up to 1TB of internal storage, and up to 6.5 hours of battery life on a full charge.

We’re not sure how long this terrific discount is going to last, so if you’ve been waiting for the right time to score a gaming laptop, now’s your chance! Save $330 when you purchase the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop directly through Dell. We have a great list of Dell laptop deals for you to check out too, as well as this roundup of gaming PC deals.