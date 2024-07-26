 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell’s G15 gaming laptop with RTX 4060 is on sale for under $1,000

By
Dell 15 Gaming Laptop front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Dell

When it comes to on-the-go gaming, your first thought might be a handheld console like the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck. While these devices deliver some incredible gameplay and graphics, it’s hard to beat the performance you’ll get from a PC that’s built for gaming. Fortunately, Dell is offering an awesome markdown on one its best gamer-friendly laptops.

For a limited time, you can purchase the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop with an Intel Core i7 for $900. At full price, this PC usually goes for $1,200. That $300 you saved will be great for a rainy day, or a nice chunk of change toward one of these gaming headset deals we dug up!

Why you should buy the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop

When it comes to powerhouse laptops, the most vital components are the CPU and GPU. As part of this particular sale, the Dell G15 is outfitted with an Intel Core i7-13650HX with 14 cores, 20 threads, and up to 4.90GHz Turbo. You’re also getting 16GB of DDR5 RAM, with the option to add up to 32GB. Graphically, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 runs the show. These numbers look nice on paper, but what do these figures translate to? Lightning-fast performance, minimal lag time, and beautiful graphics.

In terms of screen size, the G15 rocks a 15.6-inch display with a 1920 x 1080 pixel spread. The HD display pushes up to 360 nits for peak brightness, and includes NVIDIA G-SYNC support. Whether you’re using the G15 indoors or outdoors, you shouldn’t have too much trouble with glare. The G15 took some inspiration from Dell’s Alienware lineup too, and features some impressive heat ventilation. Even the most demanding games won’t overheat your G15!

Additional features include numerous connections (including HDMI 2.1, USB-C, and USB-A), up to 1TB of internal storage, and up to 6.5 hours of battery life on a full charge.

We’re not sure how long this terrific discount is going to last, so if you’ve been waiting for the right time to score a gaming laptop, now’s your chance! Save $330 when you purchase the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop directly through Dell. We have a great list of Dell laptop deals for you to check out too, as well as this roundup of gaming PC deals. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Prime Day 2-in-1 laptop deals: Dell, HP and more
The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop against a white background.

2-in-1 laptops are a great option if you're the type of person who likes tablets but needs the power that usually comes with a laptop, getting a bit of the best of both worlds. Even though Prime Day is over, there are a few great Prime Day deals on 2-in-1 laptops that you can still snag for a pretty solid price. The prices aren't as good and there aren't as many deals, but we're sure you'll find something solid in the deal below, but if nothing quite sparks your fancy, then maybe check out these Prime Day laptop deals instead.
Best 2-in-1 laptop Prime Day deal
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop -- $450, was $700

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is a relatively affordable option that offers the versatility of this type of device alongside reliable performance. It's equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which will be more than enough for daily tasks that you need to get done for work or school. The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop also features a 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD+ resolution for sharp details and bright colors, and it's got Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD that should provide enough storage space for your important documents.

Read more
Best Alienware Prime Day deals still available: gaming laptops and PCs
The Alienware m18 gaming laptop.

Prime Day deals may not have the official seal anymore, but there are plenty of deals still available. This is the best time of the year to get your hands on Prime Day gaming laptop deals and Prime Day gaming PC deals that were previously out of your reach -- and that includes machines made by Alienware. Dell's gaming-focused brand is extremely popular. We've gathered our favorite Alienware deals for the shopping event for you to browse, but if you want to take advantage of any of them, you need to be quick because they may end the deal any second.
Best Alienware gaming laptop Prime Day deals

If you want a portable gaming machine, a gaming laptop is the perfect choice for you, and buying from Alienware gaming laptop Prime Day deals is highly recommended. These machines come at a premium price because of the power that they pack, but you can get them for much cheaper than usual during the shopping event. There's no time to waste though, as other gamers will surely be interested in these offers -- there's no telling how long stocks will last.

Read more
Best Dell Prime Day deals still available: XPS, G15, student laptops
Dell XPS 13 2024 front view showing display and keyboard.

We have officially exed off Prime Day on our calendars, but there are some deals still surviving. Dell hasn't slowed down its current sale, and there are great offers across all major Dell lines. With these discounts, you should think about upgrading your laptop or desktop PC, swapping your aging monitor for a new one, or diving into gaming with an appropriate machine. You don't have time to waste if you're interested in any of these Prime Day deals, though, as Dell is one of the most popular brands in the space. These prices may no longer be available as soon as the next hour, so if you see any Prime Day laptop deals or Prime Day gaming laptop deals you like, you should buy them immediately. If you want something a little lighter and more portable you can always shop the best Prime Day tablet deals, as well.
Top 3 Dell Prime Day deals
G15 Gaming Laptop — $1,200, was $1,700

A good entryway into gaming laptops without the usual high cost comes in the form of this deal. The 15.6-inch G15 Gaming Laptop has a 1080p screen with a 360Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-sync for really smooth gaming, even when you're playing an FPS or racing game. This version of the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop has a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, RTX 4060 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB or storage, but all of these parts of it are customizable when you tap the button below.

Read more