Some of the best laptop deals come from Dell, but with so many different options out there, it can be tough to know where to start. That’s why we’re on hand to pick out the highlights of the Dell laptop deals available right now. Below is a selection of great offers encompassing different budgets and needs, from simple laptops to gaming devices and high-end 2-in-1 laptops too. Keen to know more? Keep reading.

Best Dell laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15 — $330, was $380

The Dell Inspiron 15 is as good as it gets when it comes to student laptop deals and budget Dell laptops as a whole, at least in terms of usability and day-to-day quality of life. The 11th gen Intel i3 is an entry-level CPU that’s still powerful enough to get most, if not all, productivity work done without a hitch, and it’s fast enough that it won’t interfere with web browsing and watching movies. That said, it does come with Windows S mode, which is useful given that you only get 8 GB of RAM, but even so, you will need to be conscious of your tab and app usage. The 120Hz refresh rate is surprising, given this isn’t a gamin-oriented laptop, but we appreciate it nonetheless, especially since it will make movie and show watching more enjoyable. The only downside is the 128GB storage, which might mean you’ll have to reach for one of these external hard drive deals to supplement.

Dell Vostro 3520 — $499, was $1,075

The Dell Vostro 3520 is another great option if you want a budget laptop that’s excellent for work and school. The 12th gen Intel i5 CPU is more powerful and will let you get away with more CPU-intense work, and while this also comes with 8GB of RAM, you can upgrade it to 16GB, which is worth it. Besides that, you get a respectable 256GBs of storage, a backlight keyboard, a 720p at 30 fps webcam, and a 120Hz display with a 250nit peak brightness, making this a great laptop to carry around and use in anywhere but direct sunlight. The overall build quality is excellent, as you’d expect with Dell, and it weighs 3.65 pounds, which is pretty good for portability. As for battery life, you’ll get around 13 to 14 hours maximum out of it, which is impressive for a $500 laptop.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 — $500, was $800

The best 2-in-1 laptops are comfortable to use and offer a lot of great value, and the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 does just that, with a streamlined body that looks good and a great touchpad and keyboard to work with. Productivity performance is also excellent with the low-to-mid-range AMD Ryzen 5 5625U, and since AMD CPUs tend to be a bit more efficient than Intel’s, you’ll get a little extra battery life out of it. You also get a whopping 512 GB of storage to work with, which is impressive, although, unfortunately, you still only get 8GBs of RAM. That’s not necessarily a dealbreaker, but it would have been nice to see a bit more. It’s relatively lightweight at 3.61 pounds, although it might get a bit difficult to hold in tablet mode for a long time.

Dell Latitude 7320 — $819, was $2,731

The Dell Latitude 7320 is a good option if you want a good work or student computer with better battery life, with better RAM since this comes with 16GB instead of the usual 8GB you’ve seen on this list so far. Besides that, it has a good mid-range 11th gen Intel i5 for productivity, and it even has integrated Iris XE graphics, which will let you get away with some graphics editing and casual gaming. The 256GB storage is probably more than enough for most folks. One thing to be careful of is that it’s a smaller laptop at just 13.3 inches, so it’s great for carrying around if you’re not a fan of the usual 15.6-inch-sized laptops. As for battery life, you’ll get around 12 hours out of it, which is pretty good.

Dell XPS 13 — $899, was $1,099

If you’re a fan of the MacBook Air but don’t necessarily want to be part of the Apple ecosystem, Microsoft’s answer is the Dell XPS 13, and it’s pretty impressive. It is easily one of the most compact laptops at a thickness of just 0.55 inches, and with a weight of 2.59 pounds, it almost feels like it’s as light as a feather. In terms of specs, you get a powerful 12th gen Intel i7, which will do most productivity and editing work, and the Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics certainly helps with that as well. Ram is very respectable in that it’s both 16GB and DDR5, the fastest type on the market. You also get 512GB of storage, which is a ton of space, especially on a device this small.

Dell G16 Gaming Laptop — $1,000, was $1,300

The Dell G15 was probably one of the best gaming laptop deals you could find and was a pretty common recommendation, that is, until the G16 came along and had a few extra upgrades. Under the hood, you get the low-to-mid range RTX 3060 which will easily let you handle most free-to-play games like Apex Legends and League of Legends. As for other gaming, the QHD+ and 165Hz refresh rate screen might have the RTX 3060 struggling a bit if you want to hit the max on both. That said, it does mean that you have a lot of leeway on whether you want to push graphics or refresh rate. You also get a powerful 12th Gen Intel i7-12700H, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB, the latter of which is somewhat on the lower end for a gaming laptop, but that’s not a dealbreaker. Of course, battery life isn’t going to be great, although that’s a common issue with most gaming laptops, so it’s to be expected.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,149, was $1,900

If you liked what the XPS 13 had to offer but want a bigger screen, the Dell XPS 15 will likely blow you away. Interestingly enough, the Dell XPS 15 manages to fit in an RTX 3050 inside a tiny body, so you can get some basic gaming going if you want to, but it also helps with graphical design as well. It supports the same 12th gen Intel i7-12700H as the G16 does, so it’s pretty powerful, and you get similar 16GBs of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage. What we really love about the XPS 15 is the 15.6-inch FHD+ screen that can hit a peak brightness of 500 nits, which means you can use it in pretty much anything but direct sunlight.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,749, was $2,549

The biggest sibling in the XPS family is the XPS 17, and it’s essentially the same as the XPS 15 with a larger screen. You still get the same RTX 3050 that will let you get some gaming done on the 60hz refresh rate FHD+ screen and the 12th-gen Intel i7-12700He. Interestingly enough, though, you get a whopping 32GB of DDR5 RAM split into two channels, which adds versatility for programming and RAM-heavy tasks. You also get a massive 1TB hard drive you can use for quite a while before hitting your storage limits. As for battery life, it’s not as long as the Vostro and Latitude, coming in at about 10 hours, although for what you get, it’s actually not that bad.

