Graphic designers and creative professionals who are in the market for monitor deals should consider going for the Apple Studio Display, especially since you can now enjoy discounts on the premium screen. We’ve rounded up the best Apple Studio Display deals that are currently available right here so you can get the monitor at up to 16% off, but you’ll have to proceed with your purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure when these offers will expire.

The Apple Studio Display takes aim at the best monitors with its 27-inch Retina display featuring 5K resolution and 600 nits of brightness. The monitor also comes with a 12MP Ultra Wide camera and a three-mic array for making video calls, and with Center Stage, you’ll stay at the center of the frame even as you move around. The microphones allow the Apple Studio Display to recognize “Hey Siri” voice commands, which is possible through the A13 Bionic chip inside the monitor — the same processor found in the iPhone 11 series. There are six speakers that enable spatial audio and support Dolby Atmos for immersive sound when you’re working with audio files or watching streaming content, as well as a Thunderbolt 3 port and three USB-C ports so you won’t be lacking connectivity options for all of the accessories that you need for your projects.

While there’s a standard glass option for the Apple Studio Display that’s engineered for extremely low reflectivity, you can opt to have the monitor equipped with nano-texture glass, which scatters light for even less glare on the screen while still maintaining topnotch image quality even when you’re working under bright light.

The Apple Studio Display works best with Apple’s computers like the Mac Studio and MacBook Pro, but it’s also compatible with Windows-powered PCs. The only requirement is a Thunderbolt 3 or Thunderbolt 4 port, as you’ll be using them to connect a cable to the Apple Studio Display. Some features will be unavailable though, including Center Stage and Siri integration.

