 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Apple Studio Display deals: Up to 16% off the 5K monitor

Aaron Mamiit
By
Apple Mac Studio and Studio Display.
Apple / Apple

Graphic designers and creative professionals who are in the market for monitor deals should consider going for the Apple Studio Display, especially since you can now enjoy discounts on the premium screen. We’ve rounded up the best Apple Studio Display deals that are currently available right here so you can get the monitor at up to 16% off, but you’ll have to proceed with your purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure when these offers will expire.

Today’s best Apple Studio Display deals

  • Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass) —
  • Apple Studio Display (Nano-Texture Glass) —

Should you buy the Apple Studio Display?

The Apple Studio Display alongside a Mac Studio computer on a desk.
Apple

The Apple Studio Display takes aim at the best monitors with its 27-inch Retina display featuring 5K resolution and 600 nits of brightness. The monitor also comes with a 12MP Ultra Wide camera and a three-mic array for making video calls, and with Center Stage, you’ll stay at the center of the frame even as you move around. The microphones allow the Apple Studio Display to recognize “Hey Siri” voice commands, which is possible through the A13 Bionic chip inside the monitor — the same processor found in the iPhone 11 series. There are six speakers that enable spatial audio and support Dolby Atmos for immersive sound when you’re working with audio files or watching streaming content, as well as a Thunderbolt 3 port and three USB-C ports so you won’t be lacking connectivity options for all of the accessories that you need for your projects.

While there’s a standard glass option for the Apple Studio Display that’s engineered for extremely low reflectivity, you can opt to have the monitor equipped with nano-texture glass, which scatters light for even less glare on the screen while still maintaining topnotch image quality even when you’re working under bright light.

Related

The Apple Studio Display works best with Apple’s computers like the Mac Studio and MacBook Pro, but it’s also compatible with Windows-powered PCs. The only requirement is a Thunderbolt 3 or Thunderbolt 4 port, as you’ll be using them to connect a cable to the Apple Studio Display. Some features will be unavailable though, including Center Stage and Siri integration.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This LG 27-inch OLED QHD gaming monitor is $130 off today
The LG UltraGear 27-inch OLED gaming monitor displaying a space game.

One of the best monitor deals is squarely aimed at the gaming market. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the LG UltraGear 27-inch OLED QHD Gaming Monitor for $870 so you save $130 off the regular price of $1,000. This is a distinctly premium gaming monitor, but if you're looking for something high-end and gorgeous, you'll love it. Let's take a deeper look at what to expect from it.

Why you should buy the LG UltraGear 27-inch OLED QHD Gaming Monitor
OLED technology means you can enjoy self-lit pixels and therefore better picture quality. It means deep blacks and vibrant colors all at the same time with each pixel able to do what's needed of it without interfering with others. For a sharp gaming image, it looks great as the LG UltraGear 27-inch OLED QHD Gaming Monitor demonstrates. Besides the OLED panel with a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, it also has HDR10 support along with DCI-P3 98.5% and a .03ms response time. There's also a 240Hz refresh rate as you would expect from one of the best gaming monitors, so you can enjoy silky smooth gaming. A maximum resolution of 2560 x 1440 is, of course, perfect for 1440p gaming, ensuring crisp picture quality whatever you're playing.

Read more
Best Buy just knocked $250 off this Samsung 4K gaming monitor
Samsung's new Odyssey G7 comes with a flat screen.

For an awesome gaming monitor deal, check out the offer Best Buy has on the Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K gaming monitor. Usually priced at $800, it's down to $550 for a limited time only making it one of the best monitor deals around at the moment. Offering great picture quality for anyone with the best gaming hardware, it's sure to be a fantastic upgrade for many. Here's a quick look at what it offers before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K gaming monitor
As makers of some of the best gaming monitors, you're in good hands with the Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K gaming monitor. It has all the right credentials for an awesome display. It's a 4K IPS panel so there's a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 but it's so much more. There's HDR400 support so you get fantastic depth and detail to whatever you're looking at.

Read more
Dell XPS 13, Apple MacBook Air (M1) prices slashed for a limited time
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

For anyone seeking one of the best laptop deals around, you've got some great options available to you right now. Amazon has cut the price of the MacBook Air M1 while Dell has done similar with the Dell XPS 13. If you're trying to decide between macOS or Windows 11, whatever you go for will be a more affordable price than usual. We're here to tell you a little more about both so you can soon figure out what's best for your needs.
Dell XPS 13 -- $599, was $799

We described the Dell XPS 13 as the "true answer to the MacBook Air" thanks to its great design and excellent specs. Dell is one of the best laptop brands around and this system demonstrates why. You get a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Such specs are just right for being able to work productively on the move or from your home office. There's also an attractive 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It's Dell's thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS yet while still offering up to 12 hours of battery life which should suit most people. Other useful features include bigger internal speakers compared to previous models, along with a minimalist design and a dual-sensor camera that makes it easy to log in with Windows Hello compared to usual methods. It's a reliable laptop all around.

Read more