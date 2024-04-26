 Skip to main content
Best Apple Watch 8 deals: Save on last year’s model

Andrew Morrisey
By

One of the best smartwatches can add a lot to both your fitness routine and your day-to-day style, and the Apple Watch lineup is one people turn to frequently. The Apple Watch Series 9 is the current most recent release, but the Apple Watch Series 8 is still plenty capable, and it makes for great savings because it’s a generation old at this point. There are some Apple Watch 8 deals currently taking place, and we’ve tallied them below for your saving pleasure. So whether you’re starting a new fitness routine or cleaning up your wardrobe, don’t hesitate to shop the best Apple Watch 8 deals while they last.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) (refurbished) — $255, was $273

Apple Watch Series 8 ECG measurement.
Apple

This is the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm size, which is the largest you’ll find in an Apple Watch 8. It also has built-in GPS and the ability to connect to your cellular plan for connectivity anywhere you get a signal. This is a refurbished model of the Apple Watch 8. Shopping refurbished is a great way to land some savings, and you can do so knowing this watch is backed by Amazon’s renewal standards. It will still have all of the great features people love about the Apple Watch Series 8, including advanced health features and access to Apple’s software ecosystem.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular, 41mm) — $444, was $499

Close-up of a person taking a call on their Apple Watch Series 8.
Apple

The 41mm model of the Apple Watch Series 8 is its smaller model, and it makes a great option if you’re looking for a watch that’s a little more subtle on the wrist. This model has built-in GPS and cellular connectivity, so whether you plan to wear it on the town or on the trail you’ll always have access to text messaging, phone calls, and streaming music. The Apple Watch Series 8 offers great durability with crack resistance, IP6X-certified dust resistance, and WR50 water resistance, making it a great smartwatch option if you’ve been shopping the best fitness trackers and aren’t seeing anything you like there. The Apple Watch Series 8 also has a range of innovative safety features, including crash and fall detection and emergency SOS.

