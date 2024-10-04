The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is already on sale at Best Buy

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is already marked down at Best Buy! For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase both the 40mm and 44mm version of the Watch 7 in Silver, Dark Gray, or Green for $300. At full price, this model sells for $330.

While smartwatch deals are relatively common, a brand-new product rarely gets the discount treatment so quickly.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

The Galaxy Watch 7 is one of Samsung’s latest wearable releases, and it’s absolutely packed with features and customizations. It’s also one of the nicest-looking watch faces we’ve seen from Samsung. A 1.3-inch or 1.5-inch (for the 44mm band) AMOLED screen delivers up to 3,000 nits at peak brightness, making it easy to see the display in just about any environment. It also has 5ATM water resistance and an IP68 rating.

Powered by the 3nm Exynos W1000 processor and Samsung’s One UI Watch, the Watch 7 delivers zippy performance across the board. Expect fast UI navigation and little to no loading times for apps and related services. This bodes well for those of us who plan on using the many health and fitness-tracking features built into the Watch 7. Samsung also upgraded the BioActive sensor and made several tweaks to enhance the onboard health tech.

While we do wish the Watch 7 could hold a couple days’ worth of battery life, we’re satisfied with the nearly full-day performance of this model. Other noteworthy features include:

Advanced sleep tracking tools

Four years of Samsung updates

The ability to use the Watch 7 as a camera shutter for a Samsung Galaxy phone

We’ve had the opportunity to review both the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra and loved both wearables. It’s hard to say how long this Best Buy discount will last for the Watch 7, though, so now could be the best time to save. Take $30 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 when you order through Best Buy.

You may also want to check out some of the other Samsung Galaxy deals we’ve been finding. We also have a more general list of Samsung deals for you to look through.