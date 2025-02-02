 Skip to main content
Samsung has the best S25 Plus preorder deal

By
Tested By Digital Trends Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus in hand.
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends
galaxy unpacked 2025
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025
This story is part of our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 coverage
Updated less than 2 hours ago

As the world waits for the official release of Samsung’s next generation of flagship smartphones, it’s no surprise that the best phone deals for Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus preorders are from Samsung itself. Originally priced at $1,000 for the 256GB model and at $1,120 for the 512GB model, you can get up to $700 off if you trade in an eligible device. Buying the 256GB model also comes with $100 of Samsung Credit, while the 512GB model is currently $100 off. That means you’ll technically pay as low as $200 for the 256GB version and $320 for the 512GB version. Those prices are extremely hard to beat.

Why you should preorder the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, which was announced at Samsung Unpacked 2025 and is slated to launch on February 7, is the middle option in the brand’s new lineup of smartphones between the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The differences between the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus versus Samsung Galaxy S25 are more than just their sizes — the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus has a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 1440 x 3120 resolution and 513 ppi, while the Samsung Galaxy S25 has a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED display at 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution and 416 pixels per inch. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus also has base storage of 256GB, double that of 128GB for the Samsung Galaxy S25, with the former also sporting a 4,900 mAh battery with up to 45W charging speed compared to the latter’s 4,000 mAh battery with up to 25W charging speed.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and 12GB of RAM, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus promises topnotch performance, with new features as part of the Android 15-based One UI 7. The smartphone is also equipped at the back with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera, plus a 12MP selfie camera at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus isn’t even out yet, but it’s already part of some amazing Samsung Galaxy deals. Samsung is offering up to $700 in trade-in credit for both 256GB and 512GB variants, the 256GB version comes with $100 of Samsung Credit, and the 512GB version is $100 off. Instead of $1,000, you’ll technically pay as low as $200 for the 256GB model, and instead of $1,120, just $320 for the 512GB model. It’s still several days before the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus rolls out, but we recommend securing your preorder of the smartphone as soon as possible.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
