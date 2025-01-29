The Motorola Razr 2024 is on sale — get this amazing folding phone at $100 off

The Motorola Razr 2024 is an excellent folding phone, and it’s currently on sale from Best Buy with the unlocked version going for only $500 instead of its original price of $600. That’s $100 in savings on one of the most attractive phone deals that we’ve recently seen, but with the device’s popularity, we highly recommend pushing forward with your purchase immediately because stocks are likely already running low. You’re going to miss out on the discount the longer you hesitate, so hurry!

Why you should buy the Motorola Razr 2024

The Motorola Razr 2024 is included in our lists of the best Motorola phones and the best folding phones, following our review that described it as “the best affordable foldable” of last year. There’s a 3.6-inch cover screen that’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and a 6.9-inch pOLED main screen with 2640 x 1080 resolution, and a 50MP camera system that will let you take stunning photos and videos. The folding phone also offers all-day battery life, access to Moto AI’s photography tools, and Android 14.

In our Motorola Razr 2024 versus Motorola Razr 2023 comparison, we highlighted the primary difference between the two models — the larger and much more useful cover screen. The always-on display with a 90Hz refresh rate outside the folding phone can show full-sized widgets, run any app, and even let you reply to messages with an on-screen keyboard. Other improvements in the Motorola Razr 2024 from its predecessor include a more subtle crease on the inner screen, a better IPX8 rating for water resistance, faster performance, and double the storage capacity at 256GB.

We didn’t expect the Motorola Razr 2024 to show up in Motorola phone deals so soon, but Best Buy has already slashed the price of its unlocked version by $100. You’ll only have to pay $500 instead of $600 for this folding phone, which is a complete steal considering all of its capabilities and features. The purchase should happen very soon though, as we’re not sure when the offer will expire. If you want to get the Motorola Razr 2024 for a lower price than usual, you need to finish your transaction for it as soon as you can.