It’s only a matter of time before the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is back to full price

If you’ve been in the market for a new Android phone but aren’t sure which brand or model to go with, perhaps a little push toward a sale could help seal the deal. As a matter of fact, while looking through phone deals earlier today, we came across a fantastic offer on a top-rated Samsung phone:

For a limited time, when you preorder the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (512GB, unlocked) through Samsung, you’ll only pay $1,300 for the device (the MSRP is $1,420) and can apply up to $900 in transaction credit when you trade in an eligible device. The S25 Ultra officially hits shelves on February 7.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Available in Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Jadegreen, and Titanium Pinkgold, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the most powerful mobile devices Samsung has ever produced. Featuring new and improved Galaxy AI, the S25 Ultra introduces new features like Now Brief, an “at a glance” snapshot of headlines, reminders, weather info, and other AI-curated content that you’ll receive up to three times per day. The S25 Ultra also boasts an improved design with easier handling and a more comfortable grip.

With its octa-core processor, speedy and seamless One UI 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, the S25 Ultra delivers impeccable performance, fast load times, and top-notch photography and videography, thanks to Samsung’s multi-lens camera that supports up to 200MP. You’ll also be treated to a glorious-looking 6.9-inch AMOLED screen that pushes up to 3120 x 1440 resolution.

We’re not sure how long this Samsung promo is going to stick around, so if you’ve been waiting for one of the best Samsung Galaxy deals you can find, rest assured, it doesn’t get much better than this! Save $120 and get up to $900 in trade-in credit when you order the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (512GB, unlocked) through Samsung. We also suggest taking a look at our list of the best Samsung deals.