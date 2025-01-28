 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

It’s only a matter of time before the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is back to full price

By
Tested By Digital Trends Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra colors
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends
galaxy unpacked 2025
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025
This story is part of our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 coverage
Updated less than 16 minutes ago

If you’ve been in the market for a new Android phone but aren’t sure which brand or model to go with, perhaps a little push toward a sale could help seal the deal. As a matter of fact, while looking through phone deals earlier today, we came across a fantastic offer on a top-rated Samsung phone:

For a limited time, when you preorder the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (512GB, unlocked) through Samsung, you’ll only pay $1,300 for the device (the MSRP is $1,420) and can apply up to $900 in transaction credit when you trade in an eligible device. The S25 Ultra officially hits shelves on February 7.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Available in Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Jadegreen, and Titanium Pinkgold, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the most powerful mobile devices Samsung has ever produced. Featuring new and improved Galaxy AI, the S25 Ultra introduces new features like Now Brief, an “at a glance” snapshot of headlines, reminders, weather info, and other AI-curated content that you’ll receive up to three times per day. The S25 Ultra also boasts an improved design with easier handling and a more comfortable grip.

Related

With its octa-core processor, speedy and seamless One UI 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, the S25 Ultra delivers impeccable performance, fast load times, and top-notch photography and videography, thanks to Samsung’s multi-lens camera that supports up to 200MP. You’ll also be treated to a glorious-looking 6.9-inch AMOLED screen that pushes up to 3120 x 1440 resolution.

We’re not sure how long this Samsung promo is going to stick around, so if you’ve been waiting for one of the best Samsung Galaxy deals you can find, rest assured, it doesn’t get much better than this! Save $120 and get up to $900 in trade-in credit when you order the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (512GB, unlocked) through Samsung. We also suggest taking a look at our list of the best Samsung deals.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Samsung just slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic next to each other.

If you've long been interested in Samsung's smartwatches and you don't mind going for a previous-generation model to access huge savings, here are some offers from Samsung to check out -- the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for only $190 instead of $350 for savings of $160, and the 43mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for only $300 instead of $450 for savings of $150. We're not entirely sure how much time is remaining on these smartwatch deals, so we highly recommend completing your purchase immediately if you're interested in either of them.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm, LTE) -- $190, was $350

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm, LTE) -- $300, was $450

Read more
The Samsung Galaxy A14 is on sale for just $40, but with a catch
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G lock screen

If you need a new phone but you're on a tight budget, you probably didn't think to look at Samsung Galaxy deals, as these include the brand's flagship smartphones. However, there are also some extremely affordable options like the Samsung Galaxy A14. The smartphone is on sale for only $40, following a $60 discount on its original price of $100, but it's locked to a Straight Talk prepaid plan. If you're fine with that restriction, then you better hurry as we're not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy A14
The Samsung Galaxy A14 scored 4 out of 5 stars in our review, which is surprisingly high for an entry-level smartphone. It "offers a lot of bang for your buck" as a member of Samsung's affordable Galaxy A-Series, and it all begins with the first thing that you'll notice -- a 6.6-inch LCD touchscreen with 1080p resolution. You shouldn't expect it to challenge the display of a flagship model like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, but it's still a pretty nice screen for browsing social media, playing mobile games, and watching streaming shows.

Read more
Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 at up to $1,000 off with this offer
The open Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a beast of a phone with a steep price tag, but you can currently get it with an up to $1,000 discount from Samsung through its enhanced trade-in credit program. Trading in even the two-generations-old Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will get you the maximum value, which would drop the price of the 256GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 from $1,900 all the way down to just $900. You're going to have to be quick though, as there's no telling how much time is remaining in this fantastic promotion from Samsung Galaxy deals.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will take place on January 22, but if you'd rather have a foldable smartphone over a traditional device like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25, you won't regret going for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. With a rating of 4 stars out of 5 stars in our review and one of the top spots in our list of the best folding phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a highly recommended purchase. Gone are the days of durability issues, as it features a fantastic design with an improved hinge, an IP48 resistance rating against water and dust, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to protect its screen.

Read more