10 accessories you need for your Samsung Galaxy S25

By
The Samsung Galaxy S25 series in one person's hand.
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends
galaxy unpacked 2025
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025
This story is part of our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 coverage
Updated less than 1 hour ago

The Samsung Galaxy S25 has been unveiled at this year's Samsung Unpacked event along with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Each model comes equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, helping them push innovative boundaries alongside AI. One of those innovations is Now Brief, giving users a quick rundown of the latest news and updates without the need for them to scroll through social media every morning. Another is Samsung's own mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe), which is embedded in the chip to improve image display.

If you plan on getting the Samsung Galaxy S25 on February 7, assuming you haven't pre-ordered it already, you also need to consider getting some accessories to go with it. That means upgrading your smartwatch, earbuds, and a new phone case, among other things. To that end, we've created a list of 10 accessories you need for the new Samsung Galaxy model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm Bluetooth AI Smartwatch w/Energy Score, Wellness Tips, Heart Rate Tracking, Sleep Monitor, Fitness Tracker, 2024, Cream [US Version, 1Yr Manufacturer Warranty]
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
The best smartwatch for the Galaxy S25
Jump to details
Oura Ring 4 - Silver - Size 7 - Smart Ring - Size First with Oura Ring 4 Sizing Kit - Sleep Tracking Wearable - Heart Rate - Fitness Tracker - Up to 8 Days of Battery Life
Oura Ring 4
The best smart ring for the Galaxy S25
Jump to details
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 3 Pro AI True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Noise Cancelling, Sound Optimization, Real-Time Interpreter, Redesigned Comfort Fit, Silver [US Version, Amazon Exclusive 2Yr Warranty]
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
The best earbuds for the Galaxy S25
Jump to details
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2, Bluetooth Tracker, Smart Tag GPS Locator Tracking Device, Item Finder for Keys, Wallet, Luggage, Pets, Use w/ Phones and Tablets Android 11 or Later, 2023, 1 Pack, Black
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2
The best item tracker for the Galaxy S25
Jump to details
Raycon Everyday Earbuds (2024 Edition) - Bluetooth True Wireless in-Ear Buds with 32 Hours Playtime, Multpoint Technology, Extreme Comfort, and Active Noise Cancellation (Blush Violet)
Raycon Everyday Earbuds (2024 Edition)
The best affordable earbuds for the Galaxy S25
Jump to details
mophie Powerstation XL Power Bank 2023-20,000 mAh Large Internal Battery, (2) USB-A Ports and (1) 20W USB-C PD Fast Charging Input/Output Port, Travel-Friendly
Mophie Powerstation XL Power Bank
The best power bank for the Galaxy S25
Jump to details
3 in 1 Magnetic Foldable Wireless Charger for Samsung, Fast Mag-Safe Charging Stand for Galaxy S25 S24 S23 S22 Ultra/S21/S20/Note 20/Z Fold/Flip 6/5, Galaxy Watch Ultra/7/6/5/Pro, Galaxy Buds/Pro
Meifigno Foldable Wireless Charger
The best portable wireless charger for the Galaxy S25
Jump to details
SPIDERCASE Magnetic for Samsung Galaxy S25 Case, [3 Stand Ways][ Military Grade Drop Protection] with Invisible Stand Shockproof Slim Case for Samsung Galaxy S25 6.2", Clear
Spidercase Magnetic Phone Case
The best phone case for the Galaxy S25
Jump to details
LK 2 Pack for Samsung Galaxy S25/ S24 Screen Protector [New Version] [Auto Dust-Elimination] -Easy Installation with Auto Alignment, Bubble-Free, Fingerprint Support
LK Screen Protector
The best screen protectors for the Galaxy S25
Jump to details
Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones, Apple & Android Compatible, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life - Cloud Pink
Beats Solo 4 Wireless Headphones
The best premium headphones for the Galaxy S25
Jump to details
samsung galaxy watch 7 review hero 2
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The best smartwatch for the Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Review
Pros
  • Attractive, enduring design
  • Choice of size, color, and band
  • Fast processor
  • Bright, clear screen
  • All the durability you need
Cons
  • One-day battery life
  • Slow charging
  • Some features require a Samsung phone

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 contains loads of advanced features that will have the Apple Watch running for the hills thanks to Galaxy AI. It accurately tracks your heart rate, barring any movement your body makes, gives you an energy score the minute you wake up, and allows you to compare your current performance stats to ones from the day before so you can challenge yourself on every workout you do. It even records your snoring to detect moderate to severe sleep apnea. If you see those results on your Samsung Galaxy S25, make sure to share them with your doctor. While it's on the expensive side, and has only a one-day battery life, it's easily the best smartwatch to pair with any Samsung smartphone, and worth the investment if Samsung is your thing.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm Bluetooth AI Smartwatch w/Energy Score, Wellness Tips, Heart Rate Tracking, Sleep Monitor, Fitness Tracker, 2024, Cream [US Version, 1Yr Manufacturer Warranty]
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
The best smartwatch for the Galaxy S25
oura ring 4 review fence
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The best smart ring for the Galaxy S25

Oura Ring 4

Oura Ring 4 Review
Pros
  • Beautiful finishes
  • Comprehensive sensor array and data
  • Reliable syncing and app
  • Clear data presentation
  • Helpful general advice
Cons
  • Finicky sizing
  • Subscription required

If a watch isn't your thing, but you still want to track your health, consider a smart ring. When it comes to smart rings, the Oura Ring 4 is as functional as it is fashionable. The Smart Sensing sensors embedded beneath the ring helps track over 30 biometrics, including stress levels and heart health, giving you insights on what you can do to calm yourself down and take better care of your heart. For women, it helps keep track of your cycle and the ways they affect every aspect of your health, from your mood to your sleep.

Unfortunately, you need to subscribe to Oura Membership for $6 a month, though you get a month free with your purchase. On the plus side, it makes a nice fashion accessory no matter what color you pick. You can even use it as an engagement ring. Seriously.

Oura Ring 4 - Silver - Size 7 - Smart Ring - Size First with Oura Ring 4 Sizing Kit - Sleep Tracking Wearable - Heart Rate - Fitness Tracker - Up to 8 Days of Battery Life
Oura Ring 4
The best smart ring for the Galaxy S25
samsung galaxy buds 3 pro review 00018
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The best earbuds for the Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Review
Pros
  • Comfortable fit
  • Excellent sound quality
  • Top-notch ANC and transparency
  • Responsive controls
  • Waterproof
  • Auto-pause with wear sensors
Cons
  • You need a Samsung phone for the best audio
  • Spatial audio/head tracking is so-so
  • No Bluetooth Multipoint

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are not just for listening to music while out for a run. With Galaxy AI, the earbuds use adaptive active noise cancellation to automatically adjust background noise volume based on your surroundings, helping you stay alert while still listening to your favorite songs or podcasts. In other words, it'll filter out background noise and give you a high-definition audio experience, but the noise cancellation filter shuts off the second someone starts talking to you.

If someone speaks to you in a different language, the buds translates everything they're saying into your preferred language (i.e. Spanish to English, or Japanese to English) in real time, which is really helpful if you're traveling abroad. The coolest part is they light up in the dark, so no more scrabbling around for them when the lights go down, or if you drop them at night.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 3 Pro AI True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Noise Cancelling, Sound Optimization, Real-Time Interpreter, Redesigned Comfort Fit, Silver [US Version, Amazon Exclusive 2Yr Warranty]
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
The best earbuds for the Galaxy S25
Galaxy SmartTag2
Samsung

The best item tracker for the Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2

Pros
  • Carries IP67 rating
  • Finds things easier and faster than the original Galaxy SmartTag
  • 500 days of battery life
  • Affordable
Cons
  • Batteries not included
  • Only black and white available

If you always have a hard time finding your keys before leaving for work in the morning, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 will help you find them in a flash. The item tracker is updated from the original SmartTag to help you find the important things you need a lot easier with the help of the SmartThings Find app.

If you lose something and you tagged it with the SmartTag2, like your luggage at the airport or your bike next to a building, you can turn on Search Nearby and it'll lead you to it with Compass View. However, if that lost item is too far away, turn on Lost Mode and the tag will send whoever finds it your contact information and message via Near Field Communication (NFC). It works much like an Apple AirTag, only it's more hands on.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2, Bluetooth Tracker, Smart Tag GPS Locator Tracking Device, Item Finder for Keys, Wallet, Luggage, Pets, Use w/ Phones and Tablets Android 11 or Later, 2023, 1 Pack, Black
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2
The best item tracker for the Galaxy S25
Blush Violet Raycon Everyday Earbuds (2024 Edition)
Raycon

The best affordable earbuds for the Galaxy S25

Raycon Everyday Earbuds (2024 Edition)

Pros
  • 32 hours of battery life
  • IP66-rated
  • Seamlessly switches between phone and other devices
  • Lightweight
  • Moderately affordable
Cons
  • Noise cancellation isn't adaptive

If the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are out of your budget range, but you still want to pair your Samsung Galaxy S25 with high-quality earbuds, the Raycon Everyday Buds are the best option. The ergonomic shape makes the buds comfortable to leave in your ears for long periods of time without developing fatigue afterwards. They have active noise cancellation, so you can filter out background noise and focus on your tasks. They also carry an IP66 rating, repelling water and dust so you can wear them during high-intensity workouts and in the rain (just don't go swimming with them). With eight hours of playtime and 32 hours of battery life, Raycon Everyday Buds will be your best friend.

Raycon Everyday Earbuds (2024 Edition) - Bluetooth True Wireless in-Ear Buds with 32 Hours Playtime, Multpoint Technology, Extreme Comfort, and Active Noise Cancellation (Blush Violet)
Raycon Everyday Earbuds (2024 Edition)
The best affordable earbuds for the Galaxy S25
Mophie Powerstation XL power bank
Mophie

The best power bank for the Galaxy S25

Mophie Powerstation XL Power Bank

Pros
  • Charges up to three phones
  • Two USB-A ports and one USB-C port for variety
  • Provides four full charges to a single phone
Cons
  • Price varies depending on battery capacity and output

When you're out with friends and family and all your phones are running low on batteries, you can count on the Mophie Powerstation XL power bank to fill them right back up. It charges only three devices at once, as it comes with two USB-A ports and a USB-C port, giving room for a variety of devices with different charging ports. The USB-C port delivers 20W of charging power to your phone, while the USB-A ports give a combined 15W to 20W of power. It's not exactly fast, but just make sure your phone has a USB-A to USB-C cable just in case.

mophie Powerstation XL Power Bank 2023-20,000 mAh Large Internal Battery, (2) USB-A Ports and (1) 20W USB-C PD Fast Charging Input/Output Port, Travel-Friendly
Mophie Powerstation XL Power Bank
The best power bank for the Galaxy S25
Meifigno foldable wireless charger
Meifigno

The best portable wireless charger for the Galaxy S25

Meifigno Foldable Wireless Charger

Pros
  • Resembles a regular power bank when folded
  • Rotating watch stand
  • Perfect for travel
Cons
  • Charging requires MagSafe phone case
  • Rather expensive for its size and portability

Most 3-in-1 wireless chargers are restricted to your bedside. But if you have the Samsung Galaxy S25, the Galaxy Watch 7, and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, you can take this charger from Meifigno beyond the confines of your home. Before you take a trip (for business or pleasure), you can fold the charger to make it fit in your bag like a regular power bank, and when you get to your destination, set it up and charge all your devices when you need to. The only caveat is your phone needs to have a MagSafe case in order to receive any charging from the plate. However, you might try to plug it into the side when folded.

3 in 1 Magnetic Foldable Wireless Charger for Samsung, Fast Mag-Safe Charging Stand for Galaxy S25 S24 S23 S22 Ultra/S21/S20/Note 20/Z Fold/Flip 6/5, Galaxy Watch Ultra/7/6/5/Pro, Galaxy Buds/Pro
Meifigno Foldable Wireless Charger
The best portable wireless charger for the Galaxy S25
Clear Spidercase magnetic case
Spidercase

The best phone case for the Galaxy S25

Spidercase Magnetic Phone Case

Pros
  • MagSafe compatible
  • 12-foot drop protection
  • Sturdy kickstand
  • Affordable
Cons
  • Limited color options

Only available in clear, blue, and purple for the base Samsung Galaxy S25 model, the Spidercase magnetic case will protect your phone with style. It'll protect your phone from drops of up to 12 feet and has rubber bumps that will cushion its fall if you accidentally drop it. And it's shockproof per military standards, so you never have to worry about your new Galaxy S25 shattering to pieces when it hits the ground.

SPIDERCASE Magnetic for Samsung Galaxy S25 Case, [3 Stand Ways][ Military Grade Drop Protection] with Invisible Stand Shockproof Slim Case for Samsung Galaxy S25 6.2", Clear
Spidercase Magnetic Phone Case
The best phone case for the Galaxy S25
LK 2-pack screen protector
LK

The best screen protectors for the Galaxy S25

LK Screen Protector

Pros
  • Comes in two
  • 9H tempered glass
  • Military-grade shock resistant
  • Highly responsive to touch
  • Easy installation
Cons
  • Lacking in special features

You've got the case for your Samsung Galaxy S25, now all you need is a screen protector. Or should we say, two screen protectors from LK. Each screen protector is made of tempered glass with a hardness level of 9H, keeping your phone safe from drops, scratches, and shocks. They come with an installation tray that helps save time aligning the protector with your screen and a tab that you can pull to swipe off any dust remaining on the screen, provided you cleaned the original screen first.

LK 2 Pack for Samsung Galaxy S25/ S24 Screen Protector [New Version] [Auto Dust-Elimination] -Easy Installation with Auto Alignment, Bubble-Free, Fingerprint Support
LK Screen Protector
The best screen protectors for the Galaxy S25
Cloud Pink Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones
Beats

The best premium headphones for the Galaxy S25

Beats Solo 4 Wireless Headphones

Pros
  • Spatial audio
  • Blocks background noise during phone calls
  • Fully charges in 10 minutes
  • 50 hours of battery life
  • Doubles as fashion accessory
Cons
  • Expensive

Fans of Beats headphones will love the Beats Solo 4. You're probably thinking, "Wait a minute, I thought those Beats were iPhone-exclusive headphones." We assure you these Beats headphones are also compatible with Android phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S25. You can plug and play right away with one-touch pairing and experience spatial audio and updated drivers to get the best sound when listening to music or podcasts from your favorite streaming services. You can even cancel out the background noise during a phone call, which makes the headphones a perfect audio accessory for when you're on the go -- and a great fashion accessory no matter what you're wearing.

Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones, Apple & Android Compatible, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life - Cloud Pink
Beats Solo 4 Wireless Headphones
The best premium headphones for the Galaxy S25

Cristina Alexander
Cristina Alexander
Gaming/Mobile Writer

Cristina Alexander is a gaming and mobile writer at Digital Trends. She blends fair coverage of games industry topics that matter the most to her with heart and sharp wit.

Cristina's favorite video game series is Sonic the Hedgehog. She was first introduced to the franchise when she played Sonic Adventure 2: Battle on the Nintendo GameCube as a demo in Circuit City at the age of 8. Her cousin reintroduced her to the game a year later, and she's played almost every Sonic game ever since. Before she fell head over heels for the blue hedgehog over 20 years ago, she loved playing other games on PlayStation and Nintendo, including Yoshi's Island, Mario Kart 64, Super Mario 64, 007 GoldenEye, Spyro the Dragon, Sly Cooper, and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater.

While attending Florida Atlantic University, Cristina contributed Sonic stories to Mega Visions Magazine, covering everything from gaming news to merchandise related to the. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies in 2018, she used this degree to work as a digital journalist at a local news station in Miami, writing local news stories and cutting videos on behalf of field journalists through the COVID-19 pandemic. From there, she freelanced for various gaming and tech sites, including TheGamer, SlashGear, Gamepur, IGN, and Digital Trends — the last of which she also writes mobile articles.

Cristina lives in South Florida. In her spare time, she loves to shop at Hot Topic, work out at the gym, travel to Disney World and other places with her partner, attend anime conventions in cosplay, play on her PS5, and create videos on TikTok.

