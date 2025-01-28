 Skip to main content
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is $400 off, but only today

By
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.
The Target app on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

For fans of larger tablets, or those who need the extra screen real estate for their projects, don’t miss this chance to get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with a huge discount from Best Buy. The 256GB model, originally priced at $1,200, is on sale for only $800 following a $400 discount. This is one of the most attractive tablet deals we’ve recently seen, but you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of it because the sale will end today.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra was launched late last year, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is still a worthwhile purchase, primarily because of its stunning 14.6-inch display. The Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen features 2960 x 1848 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support for razor-sharp details, amazing colors, and incredible brightness. It’s a fantastic display for working on multimedia projects and browsing social media, and it’s great for watching streaming shows with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra’s top-tier speakers.

Other reasons why the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is an awesome tablet include access to Galaxy AI, which enables helpful features such as Circle to Search and Photo Assist, and durability with its tough aluminum frame and IP68 rating. The tablet comes with the line’s trademark S Pen for easier writing and sketching, and performance is quick with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 12GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra’s storage may be expanded by up to 1TB with a microSD card, and while it ships with Android 13 pre-installed, you can update to Android 14 right after unboxing it.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is an excellent tablet, especially if you can get it for a lower price than usual. If you’re interested, check out Best Buy’s offer for the 256GB model that slashes its price by $400, bringing it down from $1,200 to just $800. The sale will end tonight, but with the popularity of Samsung Galaxy deals, stocks may be gone any minute. You should push forward with your purchase for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra right now if possible, to make sure that you don’t miss out on the savings.

