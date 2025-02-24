 Skip to main content
Eyes on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra? Take advantage of these deals

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Prakhar Khanna holding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

Would you believe that the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is already available with a discount from Samsung’s phone deals?  The 512GB model, which has an original price of $1,420, is on sale for $1,300, which is what the 256GB model is going for, so you’re technically getting a free storage upgrade, and you’ll even receive $80 in Samsung Credit to spend on accessories. There’s also up to $900 in credit up for grabs through an enhanced trade-in program for the device. With all of these offers, buying the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could cost much less than you think, but you should hurry as they may disappear at any moment.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the top-of-the-line model of Samsung’s latest series of flagship smartphones, and it received a high rating of 4 stars out of 5 stars in our review. It promises amazing performance with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite for Galaxy processor and 12GB of RAM, which make One UI 7 over Android 15 run extremely smooth while also supporting Samsung’s astounding Galaxy AI. The smartphone is also equipped with a gorgeous 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and 3120 x 1440 resolution, and a camera system headlined by a 200MP main camera and an upgraded 50MP wide-angle camera.

We made a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra versus Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comparison for those who are choosing between the two devices, and for those who are thinking about making an upgrade. Our verdict? Go for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra because of its more powerful processor and upgraded camera, and if you own the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, you’ll earn the maximum allowable credit from Samsung’s enhanced trade-in program for the new device.

Let’s take a look at all the Samsung Galaxy deals for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra — the 512GB model at $120 off to knock its price down from $1,420 to $1,300, which is the same price of the 256GB model; extra Samsung Credit of $80 to spend on accessories or your next major purchase from Samsung; and up to $900 in credit from an enhanced trade-in program. If you thought the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is beyond your budget, the good news is that you may be able to afford it with these offers, but only if you act fast.

