The best Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus cases for 2025

Getting your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is super exciting. You’ll want to explore all its features and show off that shiny new design to all your friends, because getting a new phone (especially from Samsung's new lineup) is always a fun occasion. But let’s be real: the last thing you need is to drop it and ruin the vibe.

That’s where stylish phone cases come in. Whether you’re into something slim and stylish or need something tougher to handle life’s little accidents, the perfect case is out there waiting for you. We've rounded up some of the best options for the Galaxy S25 Plus to keep your phone safe and looking great so you can protect that pricey little investment.

The best heavy-duty case for Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

Rokform Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Rugged Case

Pros Lightweight protection

Protects against drops up to six feet

Compatible with wireless charging Cons A bit pricey

Only comes in black

Accessories cost extra

Rokform's Rugged Case is great for those who put their phones through more wear than usual. It's a hybrid polycarbonate and TPU design that emphasizes protecting the weakest points of the Samsung S25 Plus: the corners, screen, and camera. While it's a bit bulkier than some cases, it strikes a good balance between form and function.

The case includes Neodymium magnets, which allow you to mount your phone to any magnetic surface. It's also compatible with Rokform's RokLock mounts, letting you attach and remove your phone with a simple twist.

The best minimalistic case for Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

Spigen Ultra Hybrid S (MagFit) Galaxy S25 Plus Case

Pros Slim and transparent

MagFit makes it easy to attach accessories

The kickstand's flush fit means no annoying pocket snags Cons Pricier than other minimalistic cases

Kickstand might be easy to snap off

MagFit ring isn't very attractive.

With Spigen's Ultra Hybrid S minimalistic case, you can enjoy the design of the Galaxy S25 Plus without risking damage. It's thin and transparent enough to feel barely there without skimping on features. Its MagFit ring allows you to attach magnetic accessories to your phone. A built-in flush-fit kickstand helps prop up your device for extended media viewing sessions.

The best official case for Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Kindsuit Case

Pros Leather always looks great

Excellent fit

Affordable price compared to peers Cons Leather might show scratches more than plastic cases

Case hides the phone's sleek exterior

Samsung's official Kindsuit Case for the Galaxy S25 Plus gives your phone a sophisticated look for an excellent price. Its fit is fantastic and doesn't add a lot of extra bulk, and the vegan leather exterior comes in four colors: black, light blue, gray, and camel. We love its subdued style and its excellent durability.

The best clear case for Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

Mous Clarity 3.0 Clear Phone Case

Pros Provides more protection than a minimalist case without adding much bulk

UV and oil-resistant coatings keep the plastic fresher for longer

Excellent drop-proofing Cons Black rim is very noticeable on non-black phones

Could use more camera protection

Mous Clarity 3.0 provides excellent protection for your Galaxy S25 Plus without obscuring its design. It features reinforced corner bumps and AiroShock impact technology on the top and bottom of the device to protect it from drops, and raised edges protect your camera and screen from front and rear impacts. Altogether, it makes for a great compromise between minimalist and hard cases.

The best customizable fashion case for Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

Casetify Gradient Spots Impact Magnetic Case

Pros There are tons of designs to choose from

Mirrored surface is handy

Magnetic ring allows you to attach accessories Cons Mirrored surface might be marred quicker than clear cases

It's pricey for fairly basic protection

Casetify's Mirror Magnetic case comes in a ton of different varieties. You can get a pastel gradient, zebra stripes, clouds, ribbons, and more. It also handily functions as a mirror, which saves you a bit of space. It comes in both a standard version and an impact variety, which adds protection at the cost of more bulk. If you're looking for something a bit more custom, you'll want to check out this lineup.