This is the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order deal

A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
Samsung’s newest entry in the S line just dropped this week, and it already has some great phone deals. Today, you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and enjoy some considerable discounts. In typical Samsung style, there are a ton of benefits to reap here. There’s a considerable $120 discount on the 512GB variety of the phone, but you also gain $80 in Samsung credit to use on anything else on the site. It gets better: there’s up to $900 instant trade-in credit too depending on the phone you’re trading in, meaning the phone could cost as little as $400 once you factor in the discount and credit on the usual price of $1,420. Want to learn more about the phone? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Surprisingly, the Samsung Galaxy S range is slipping down the rankings of the best phones or best Android phones, but it’s still a much loved range. While we don’t have a full review of the latest model just yet, we do have a great comparison of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max, so you know which flagship model to consider.

As the Samsung Galaxy S25 Unpacked event explained, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera has seen an upgraded ultra wide sensor to a 50-megapixel unit, while there’s a capable 200-megapixel sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom range, and a periscope style long-range lens with a 50MP resolution and 5x optical zoom range.

There are also some neat photography enhancements thanks to AI such as Audio Eraser, and its ProScaler system. Our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra hands-on certainly appreciates the Galaxy AI features here. Its screen looks gorgeous too, with a quad HD+ resolution of 3120 x 1440 and a 6.9-inch OLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2 protection. Packing plenty of power, it also sports the most powerful processor yet seen in a Samsung phone. All that power still doesn’t stop the Galaxy S25 Ultra from being the thinnest, sturdiest, and lightest Galaxy S phone so far.

The pick of the Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-order deals, it’s a good idea to buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra direct from Samsung. By doing so, you can enjoy up to $900 instant trade-in credit depending on the phone you have to trade in (the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is where the best money is), up to $100 of Samsung credit depending on the model, and a discount on the phone itself too. It’s worth playing around and seeing what works best for you.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is on sale ahead of Unpacked 2025
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Unpacked 2025, where the Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to be unveiled, is coming up, which is probably why we're seeing Samsung Galaxy deals for the outgoing generation of flagship smartphones. Here's your chance to get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at $100 off, which slashes the price of the 256GB model to $1,200 from $1,300, and the 512GB model to $1,320 from $1,420. You can save even more if you trade in your current device. With stocks probably already running low ahead of the launch of the next batch of Samsung Galaxy devices, you better hurry with your purchase if you're interested in this offer.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the most powerful Android phones ever built, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip and 12GB of RAM enabling extremely smooth performance and supporting various Galaxy AI tools. Two of the device's most useful AI features are Circle to Search by Google, which is a visual search tool for your photos and any images you see online, and Generative Edit, which can remove certain elements from photos and fills in the blanks. The smartphone ships with Android 14 pre-installed along with One UI 6.1, and of course, it also comes with the S Pen stylus that hides into the bottom of the device.

Read more
Save $500 on the exceptional Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Recent apps view on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Looking for great last-minute tablet deals ahead of the holidays? Best Buy is where you need to go: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is on sale for $700 for a limited time only at Best Buy. Ordinarily priced at $1,200, it’s enjoying a $500 discount for a brief time. If you’re interested, you’ll need to click the buy button quickly, but if you need a little more insight, read on while we tell you all about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra -- one of the best Samsung tablet deals available today.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a great high-end tablet option for Android fans, and an ideal choice for someone seeking one of the best tablets (although the S10 Ultra has booted the S9 off that list). When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, we described it as “fast, and it has a gorgeous display, great audio, and a lot more. It's an amazing gadget, but you probably don't need it.” That remains true, but it's much more tempting with this significant price cut.

Read more
Quick! The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic is $220 for today only
Taking a blood pressure measurement on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

A smartwatch makes a great gift or simply something for yourself to help you get fitter and healthier in 2025. Right now, Best Buy has some of the best smartwatch deals with the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic currently a huge $180 off the regular price. Normally costing $400, it’s down to $220 for a limited time only. And when we say limited time, we mean it -- the deal ends when today does so you only have a matter of hours to take advantage of it. Keen to learn more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic
In our review of the standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, we called it “Android smartwatch perfection”. It offers a colorful and bright design with great features, reliable performance, and much improved battery life. The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic builds upon that by adding a rotating bezel which enhances what you can do with it.

Read more