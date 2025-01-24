This is the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order deal

Samsung’s newest entry in the S line just dropped this week, and it already has some great phone deals. Today, you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and enjoy some considerable discounts. In typical Samsung style, there are a ton of benefits to reap here. There’s a considerable $120 discount on the 512GB variety of the phone, but you also gain $80 in Samsung credit to use on anything else on the site. It gets better: there’s up to $900 instant trade-in credit too depending on the phone you’re trading in, meaning the phone could cost as little as $400 once you factor in the discount and credit on the usual price of $1,420. Want to learn more about the phone? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Surprisingly, the Samsung Galaxy S range is slipping down the rankings of the best phones or best Android phones, but it’s still a much loved range. While we don’t have a full review of the latest model just yet, we do have a great comparison of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max, so you know which flagship model to consider.

As the Samsung Galaxy S25 Unpacked event explained, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera has seen an upgraded ultra wide sensor to a 50-megapixel unit, while there’s a capable 200-megapixel sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom range, and a periscope style long-range lens with a 50MP resolution and 5x optical zoom range.

There are also some neat photography enhancements thanks to AI such as Audio Eraser, and its ProScaler system. Our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra hands-on certainly appreciates the Galaxy AI features here. Its screen looks gorgeous too, with a quad HD+ resolution of 3120 x 1440 and a 6.9-inch OLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2 protection. Packing plenty of power, it also sports the most powerful processor yet seen in a Samsung phone. All that power still doesn’t stop the Galaxy S25 Ultra from being the thinnest, sturdiest, and lightest Galaxy S phone so far.

The pick of the Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-order deals, it’s a good idea to buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra direct from Samsung. By doing so, you can enjoy up to $900 instant trade-in credit depending on the phone you have to trade in (the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is where the best money is), up to $100 of Samsung credit depending on the model, and a discount on the phone itself too. It’s worth playing around and seeing what works best for you.