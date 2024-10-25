The Samsung Galaxy S25 is set to sparkle in gorgeous new colors

Less than a week ago, we covered a Samsung Galaxy S25 leak that hinted at its possible colors. Now that information has been corroborated and more from Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) on X (formerly Twitter). When that story went up, we didn’t have the color names. Now we do — and they’re sparkly.

According to Young, the base S25 will come in four colors: Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, and Sparkling Green. The Galaxy S25 Plus will come in five colors: Midnight Black, Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, and Sparkling Green.

Recommended Videos

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will come in four colors, all in the titanium finish variant: Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver.

Finally, S25 colors.

S25:

Moon Night Blue

Silver Shadow

Sparking Blue

Sparkling Green

S25+

Midnight Black

Moon Night Blue

Silver Shadow

Sparking Blue

Sparkling Green

S25U

Titanium Black

Titanium Blue

Titanium Gray

Titanium Silver — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 24, 2024

These look to be just the base colors that will be available everywhere. We still don’t have word on any online-exclusive colors Samsung might offer (although fans have speculated quite a bit), and more colors might come to this lineup. In a comment on the original thread, Young says: “Some other colors could be added later.”

We also know what the phones could look like physically, thanks to a previous leak and a batch of dummy units. There are a lot of attractive cases on the market, but if you like the design of the Galaxy S25 on its own, you can always opt for a transparent case.

The Galaxy S25 is Samsung’s next major flagship device, and it has everything we would expect to see — and more. Historically speaking, we can expect it to launch at the start of the year, likely around the end of January or early February. We won’t know what exactly this phone has to offer until we get our hands on it, but the prospect has us champing at the bit.