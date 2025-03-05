Samsung opens One UI 7 beta for foldables and confirms stable release window

Samsung kicked off the beta test program for Android 15-based One UI 7 software in December. But so far, it has remained exclusive to a handful of devices and with no final release date in sight. That status-quo has finally changed today.

The company has confirmed that the stable build of One UI 7 will be released in April. In addition to it, more devices will be added to the beta testing program starting tomorrow for users based in India, South Korea, the UK, and the US.

Samsung kicked off testing with only the Galaxy S24 series and has released multiple iterative software builds till date. Now, the company is finally adding its latest foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 — in the test device pool.

Moreover, the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Tab S10 series tablets, and the Galaxy A55 will also be enrolled in the One UI 7 beta testing program within a month.

What does One UI 7 offer?

One UI 7 is Samsung’s software vehicle for pushing its Galaxy AI stack on smartphones. It brings features such as Writing Assist (similar to Writing Tools in Apple Intelligence), which has been implemented on a system-wide basis and offers conveniences like text summarization, format conversion, proof-reading, and more.

Then there’s call transcripts, which automatically records and transcribes conversations. The Now Bar feature offers a quick peek at relevant activities such as music playback, recording, interpreter, and more, right on the Lock Screen.

Samsung has also redesigned the Home Screen in One UI 7, and made adjustments to the Lock Screen, widgets, and camera app interface. For the Pro mode in the camera app, there’s now a new tool that allows zoom speed control to achieve smooth transitions.

A revamped security dashboard lets users keep an eye on the safety status of all their connected devices, alongside actionable tips and relevant warnings. Moreover, there’s a new system that blocks USB access when the device is locked, while unknown locations also trigger a biometric lock.

As far as device compatibility goes, Galaxy S21 and newer models are on the list, while foldables stretching back to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will also land the update in the coming months. A handful of devices in the Galaxy-A, Galaxy-M, and Galaxy-F series are also on the upgrade list.