I love this iPhone keyboard, and it’s finally available for Android

Do you remember the world of BlackBerry? The precision with which we typed, the endless keyboard shortcuts, and the satisfying haptic feedback from pressing a button and seeing something dance across the page?

Even if you don’t, you may have found that you type much better at a computer than you do on your phone, especially if you use one of the best phones with a small screen. Last January, a new startup from London — featuring some very familiar faces — launched a new iPhone accessory that brought the buttons back.

It’s been exclusive to the iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 but today, Clicks is launching for Android and I’m ridiculously excited. It’ll be available for smaller devices in Samsung and Google’s lineup, but the best use is if you have a folding flip phone.

I’ve used Clicks for large parts of the last year, and here’s why I’m excited about its long-awaited debut on Android, and the key devices that it supports. First, here’s a look at the Clicks for Android with more information from Michael Fisher.

Why I love using Clicks for iPhone

I love smaller phones, but the biggest problem is the amount of space that the on-screen keyboard takes. I use an iPhone 16 Pro daily, and the 6.3-inch display is far more comfortable in the hand than the larger 6.9-inch in the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Even though the latter offers significantly more screen real estate, the smaller size of the former makes it far more comfortable for daily use.

The issue has always been when I’m typing a long email or document — something I do frequently — and can’t read the entire message while the on-screen keyboard is being displayed. Clicks provided a solution that I wasn’t even aware I was looking for, and it’s the type of accessory that’s permanently kept in my go bag.

The first version of Clicks was a great first attempt, but the version for the iPhone 16 has improved the experience in many ways. The sloped edges on the keys make it far more comfortable and accurate to type with. MagSafe being built-in means it works with my bedside chargers and Standby mode on the iPhone.

Then there are the keyboard shortcuts, and this is why it’s a fantastic accessory to have. There are times during the day when I need to be laser-focused and hyper-productive, and Clicks lets me set up and run 100+ different keyboard shortcuts to quickly launch these. It’s backlit so it’ll even work for journaling while you’re lying in bed.

I’m not the only one who loves Clicks for iPhone. Our veteran reviewer Andy Boxall found that it’s just for more than just those who used a BlackBerry or physical keyboard in the past; rather, Clicks for the iPhone 16 should be considered by anyone wanting to increase their productivity.

Clicks is now available on Android

Since Clicks launched, I have waited for the company to launch versions that worked with Android. I carry two phones every day, and there are more times when I want to use an Android phone than my iPhone.

In particular, there’s one form factor that it can benefit: folding flip phones. Clicks is launching with support for last year’s Motorola Razr+, and it looks incredible. I saw this briefly under embargo at CES 2025, and it’s the perfect accompaniment to the Moto Razr.

I love the Moto Razr+ 2024, mainly because its front screen is a fully-fledged little phone, but the small Cover Display is a nightmare to type on. Clicks solves this, and I’m already ready to buy one. The Razr is already my go-to flip phone, but Clicks will make it many times better.

Clicks is also launching with support for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Galaxy S25. There’s no support for the larger Galaxy S25 Plus, Galaxy S25 Ultra, or Pixel 9 Pro XL, but this isn’t surprising given the size of those devices. I already struggle with a case on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, I can’t imagine making it considerably taller with a keyboard.

It shouldn’t be surprising that Android support has been added just one year after the initial launch, and with support for several of the best phones. Two of the co-founders are well-known in the tech world: Kevin Michaluk, aka CrackBerry Kevin, and Michael Fisher, who’s also known as Captain2Phones and the MrMobile. Clicks for Razr+, in particular, solves a problem not just for all users, but also for Michael, who uses a Razr+ as one of his daily devices.

Clicks for Android price and availability

When I previewed an early version of Clicks for Android for the first time, I was ready to buy it there and then. The Cover Screen on the Moto Razr+ is an absolute joy to use but there is only one key problem that Clicks now solves.

For users of the Galaxy S25, Pixel 9, or Pixel 9 Pro, this is a great way to reclaim space on your screen. Keyboard shortcuts are expected to work fully, although it’s unclear whether there’ll be the customization options that Clicks offers for the iPhone. It’s also worth noting that only the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro variant supports wireless charging.

Here’s how much Clicks for Android will cost you:

Clicks for Motorola Razr+:

Models supported: Razr+ 2024

Razr+ 2024 Colors: Electric and Onyx

Electric and Onyx Pricing: $99 pre-order price until March 21, $139 thereafter.

$99 pre-order price until March 21, $139 thereafter. Estimated shipping: Late May

Clicks for Samsung Galaxy:

Models supported: Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25 Colors: Pinot and Onyx

Pinot and Onyx Pricing: $99 pre-order price until March 21, $139 thereafter.

$99 pre-order price until March 21, $139 thereafter. Estimated shipping: Late May

Clicks for Google Pixel:

Models supported: Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro Colors: Surge and Onyx

Surge and Onyx Pricing: $99 pre-order price until March 21, $139 thereafter.

$99 pre-order price until March 21, $139 thereafter. Estimated shipping: Late April

The Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 variants will likely appeal to many people, but I’m most excited about the Razr+ version and future foldable.

Clicks for the Razr+ solves the biggest problem with using a flip phone, and it hopefully means that anyone buying a mainstream flip phone in the coming months will also be able to grab a Clicks keyboard for it. I know that it’ll be the first accessory I look at for the next Moto Razr or the Galaxy Z Flip 7.