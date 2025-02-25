 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

I love this iPhone keyboard, and it’s finally available for Android

By
Clicks for Moto Razr+ 2024 in hand
Clicks

Do you remember the world of BlackBerry? The precision with which we typed, the endless keyboard shortcuts, and the satisfying haptic feedback from pressing a button and seeing something dance across the page?

Even if you don’t, you may have found that you type much better at a computer than you do on your phone, especially if you use one of the best phones with a small screen. Last January, a new startup from London — featuring some very familiar faces — launched a new iPhone accessory that brought the buttons back.

Recommended Videos

It’s been exclusive to the iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 but today, Clicks is launching for Android and I’m ridiculously excited. It’ll be available for smaller devices in Samsung and Google’s lineup, but the best use is if you have a folding flip phone.

Related

I’ve used Clicks for large parts of the last year, and here’s why I’m excited about its long-awaited debut on Android, and the key devices that it supports. First, here’s a look at the Clicks for Android with more information from Michael Fisher.

Why I love using Clicks for iPhone

Close up of the keys on the Clicks for Android keyboard accessory
Clicks

I love smaller phones, but the biggest problem is the amount of space that the on-screen keyboard takes. I use an iPhone 16 Pro daily, and the 6.3-inch display is far more comfortable in the hand than the larger 6.9-inch in the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Even though the latter offers significantly more screen real estate, the smaller size of the former makes it far more comfortable for daily use.

The issue has always been when I’m typing a long email or document — something I do frequently — and can’t read the entire message while the on-screen keyboard is being displayed. Clicks provided a solution that I wasn’t even aware I was looking for, and it’s the type of accessory that’s permanently kept in my go bag.

Someone gaming with the Clicks for Moto Razr+ 2024
Clicks

The first version of Clicks was a great first attempt, but the version for the iPhone 16 has improved the experience in many ways. The sloped edges on the keys make it far more comfortable and accurate to type with. MagSafe being built-in means it works with my bedside chargers and Standby mode on the iPhone.

Then there are the keyboard shortcuts, and this is why it’s a fantastic accessory to have. There are times during the day when I need to be laser-focused and hyper-productive, and Clicks lets me set up and run 100+ different keyboard shortcuts to quickly launch these. It’s backlit so it’ll even work for journaling while you’re lying in bed.

I’m not the only one who loves Clicks for iPhone. Our veteran reviewer Andy Boxall found that it’s just for more than just those who used a BlackBerry or physical keyboard in the past; rather, Clicks for the iPhone 16 should be considered by anyone wanting to increase their productivity.

Clicks is now available on Android

Clicks for the Pixel 9 Pro (left) and Motorola Razr+ 2024 (right)
Clicks

Since Clicks launched, I have waited for the company to launch versions that worked with Android. I carry two phones every day, and there are more times when I want to use an Android phone than my iPhone.

In particular, there’s one form factor that it can benefit: folding flip phones. Clicks is launching with support for last year’s Motorola Razr+, and it looks incredible. I saw this briefly under embargo at CES 2025, and it’s the perfect accompaniment to the Moto Razr.

I love the Moto Razr+ 2024, mainly because its front screen is a fully-fledged little phone, but the small Cover Display is a nightmare to type on. Clicks solves this, and I’m already ready to buy one. The Razr is already my go-to flip phone, but Clicks will make it many times better.

Clicks for Moto Razr+ 2024
Clicks

Clicks is also launching with support for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Galaxy S25. There’s no support for the larger Galaxy S25 Plus, Galaxy S25 Ultra, or Pixel 9 Pro XL, but this isn’t surprising given the size of those devices. I already struggle with a case on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, I can’t imagine making it considerably taller with a keyboard.

It shouldn’t be surprising that Android support has been added just one year after the initial launch, and with support for several of the best phones. Two of the co-founders are well-known in the tech world: Kevin Michaluk, aka CrackBerry Kevin, and Michael Fisher, who’s also known as Captain2Phones and the MrMobile. Clicks for Razr+, in particular, solves a problem not just for all users, but also for Michael, who uses a Razr+ as one of his daily devices.

Clicks for Android price and availability

Clicks for Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro in the Surge colorway
Clicks

When I previewed an early version of Clicks for Android for the first time, I was ready to buy it there and then. The Cover Screen on the Moto Razr+ is an absolute joy to use but there is only one key problem that Clicks now solves.

For users of the Galaxy S25, Pixel 9, or Pixel 9 Pro, this is a great way to reclaim space on your screen. Keyboard shortcuts are expected to work fully, although it’s unclear whether there’ll be the customization options that Clicks offers for the iPhone. It’s also worth noting that only the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro variant supports wireless charging.

Here’s how much Clicks for Android will cost you:

Clicks for Motorola Razr+:

  • Models supported: Razr+ 2024
  • Colors: Electric and Onyx
  • Pricing: $99 pre-order price until March 21, $139 thereafter.
  • Estimated shipping: Late May

Clicks for Samsung Galaxy:

  • Models supported: Galaxy S25
  • Colors: Pinot and Onyx
  • Pricing: $99 pre-order price until March 21, $139 thereafter.
  • Estimated shipping: Late May

Clicks for Google Pixel:

  • Models supported: Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro
  • Colors: Surge and Onyx
  • Pricing: $99 pre-order price until March 21, $139 thereafter.
  • Estimated shipping: Late April

The Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 variants will likely appeal to many people, but I’m most excited about the Razr+ version and future foldable.

Clicks for the Razr+ solves the biggest problem with using a flip phone, and it hopefully means that anyone buying a mainstream flip phone in the coming months will also be able to grab a Clicks keyboard for it. I know that it’ll be the first accessory I look at for the next Moto Razr or the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nirave Gondhia
Nirave Gondhia
Contributor
Nirave is a creator, evangelist, and founder of House of Tech. A heart attack at 33 inspired him to publish the Impact of…
I tested the Galaxy S25 Plus and OnePlus 13 cameras, this one wins
The Galaxy S25 Plus in Navy vs the OnePlus 13 in Blue

Despite smartphones like the Oppo Find X8 Pro, Apple iPhone 16 Pro, and Galaxy S25 Ultra costing more, the $1,000 price point has still proven to be the ultimate fighting challenge of the smartphone industry.

While some companies offer smartphones above this price, these are dubbed as ultra-premium flagship smartphones, and the flagship smartphone market is determined by the best that a company can offer at, or lower than, the magical $1,000 price point.

Read more
Samsung aped iPhone filters, but served it better on the Galaxy S25
Using filters on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

With the arrival of the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung introduced a bevy of camera-centric changes. Take for example the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which upgrades to a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a new Spatio Temporal filter for blur reduction, 8K capture across all lenses, default 10-bit HDR recording, and more. But the company silently gave a massive boost to filters.

So far, users have only been able to pick a filter and capture media with the effect applied on top. There was no scope for fine-tuning the filter characteristics in real time. That limitation has finally gone to the grave with the Galaxy S25 series.

Read more
The Galaxy S25 has already broken records, and it’s not even out yet
The back of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 has proven so popular already, its pre-orders in South Korea have surpassed that of the Galaxy S23 series. Samsung claims 1.31 million Galaxy S25 phones have been pre-ordered between January 24 and February 3, while the previous S-series model managed 1.21 million pre-orders during the same period.

Samsung has also revealed how the series is performing at a device level. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the most preordered model in the range, with 52% of buyers opting for the most expensive S25 phone. The standard Galaxy S25 is in second place with 26% of the pre-orders, leaving the Galaxy S25 Plus in last place with 22% of the pre-orders.

Read more