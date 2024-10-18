Here’s what all Samsung Galaxy S25 phones could look like

January is just a few months away, and as we impatiently wait for the expected launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 — and the end of this relentless election cycle — we’re clinging to every bit of news about the phone like a lifeline.

Known leaker @xleaks7 and Mokesciu Skaiciuokle released a short, 15-second video alongside images of the Galaxy S25 dummy models, giving us an idea of what the final model will look like.

If you aren’t familiar, a dummy unit is created for preproduction use, typically out of schematics provided to accessory makers ahead of time. It allows them to have tailored cases ready to go at launch, but it also means they’re (usually) incredibly accurate in terms of the size and shape of the production models.

Because of that, we know the Galaxy S25 will measure 146.94mm by 70.46mm by 7.25mm, the Galaxy S25 Plus will measure 158.44mm by 75.79mm by 7.35mm, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra will measure 162.87mm by 77.65mm by 8.25mm. All of this data comes via Mokesciu Skaiciuokle’s website. This all suggests the S25 lineup will have a few slight variances in size from the current models, but not by much.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Leaked as Dummy Phone

The leaked images show phones that closely resemble the Galaxy S24 lineup, with one big difference. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to be getting slightly more rounded corners to better fit the design of the other phones in the series. From the image above, you can see they’re slightly rounded, but still not as much as the base Galaxy S25 or S25 Plus.

The lines on the rear of the phone won’t be present in the finished version, but they serve to illustrate where wireless charging points will be. All three phones have a small hole-punch at the top-center of their design for the front camera, with three raised camera bumps on the back in a vertical orientation.

We know these phones will have thin bezels, and the Galaxy S25 is rumored to have truly powerful AI functionality. We still don’t have a price on this lineup, but early estimates suggest it will be more expensive than previous generations.

With an estimated launch date of January 2025, we aren’t far from finally getting our hands on this gadget.