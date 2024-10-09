 Skip to main content
Here’s a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy S25’s new displays

By
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's screen, resting on a bench.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S25 has been on our radar for quite a while now, especially with a potential new design, AI functionality, and a whole slew of other awesome features. Its display has been a special topic of conversation with leaker Ice Universe’s info drops, and now we have even more solid news: The tipster posted pictures of the actual displays online.

Ice Universe’s picture shows the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra laid out side-by-side. The image confirms the theorized thinner bezels and the Ultra’s rounded corners. It’s not easy to gauge size based on a picture, but it’s evident that the S25 Ultra is larger than the other two models. That said, Ice Universe previously suggested the display would be roughly 6.9 inches along the diagonal. This most recent shot lends credence to that.

All three displays have a single punch-hole camera in the top center. Unfortunately, we can’t tell anything else based on these images alone. Without a look at the back, it’s hard to judge whether the rumored camera sensors are on the way.

S25，S25+，S25 Ultra pic.twitter.com/x7TupwE1GJ

&mdash; ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 9, 2024

We’re still making educated guesses about the rest of the S25 Ultra’s specs. It’s been rumored that Samsung will use the Exynos 2500 chip, but there have been reports that Samsung is facing production difficulties and might opt instead to use a Qualcomm chip for all three devices.

Estimates give the Galaxy S25 a starting price of around $799 and the S25 Plus a price of $999. Going by these estimates — and the fact that Samsung bumped up the price of the S24 Ultra — it’s possible that the S25 Ultra might start around $1,299.

We won’t know the final details on pricing or the chip used until closer to the phone’s launch, which should occur sometime around January or February next year.

