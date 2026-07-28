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Instapaper just had its biggest update in years, and it’s packed with goodies

New website, new iOS app, and AI Voices for Android, Instapaper's glow-up has arrived.

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Instapaper iOS app
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

Apps like Instapaper are essential for keeping my reading goals in check. I cannot always read an article in full when I come across it, so the ability to save articles in a read-it-later app is a must-have feature for me. After Pocket’s demise, Instapaper became the alternative most people flocked to. 

And now the company just handed its users a massive update to be thankful for. The company rebuilt its website from scratch, redesigned the iOS app around Apple’s Liquid Glass look, and finally brought AI Voices to Android. Let’s break down what’s actually new.

What’s new on the rebuilt Instapaper website?

This is only the second full rewrite of Instapaper’s website since 2008, so yeah, it’s a big deal. The new site adds a 3-column reading view on bigger screens, letting you browse and read at the same time. If that’s not your thing, you can switch it off from the profile menu.

Instapaper new website design
Instapaper

Multi-select got a serious upgrade too. You can now shift+click to grab a range of articles, and Select All actually selects everything instead of just what’s visible. Add in a full set of keyboard shortcuts for archiving, tagging, moving, and deleting articles, and power users are going to have a field day.

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Instapaper also claims the new site loads over 60% faster, which you’ll notice the moment you open it. Worried about the old layout? Instapaper is keeping the previous version alive at old.instapaper.com through the end of 2026, so nothing disappears overnight.

What’s new in Instapaper 10 for iPhone and Android?

Instapaper 10 might be the app’s biggest iOS redesign in over a decade. It adopts Apple’s Liquid Glass design, adds article counts to every section, and lets you sort folders and tags however you like. It also adds four new reading fonts, a condensed article list view, and a home screen widget showing your current read and recent saves.

Instapaper 10 iOS app
Instapaper

Android users aren’t left out either. Instapaper rebuilt its text-to-speech system from the ground up to finally bring AI Voices to Android, matching a feature iOS users have enjoyed for a while.

Between the faster website, the redesigned iOS app, and Android catching up on AI Voices, this update touches every corner of Instapaper. If you’ve been saving articles for later and never getting around to them, now might be the time to actually open the app again.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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