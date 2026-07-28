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Tokyo lets AI play matchmaker, and hundreds of couples have already tied the knot

Tokyo's government-built AI matchmaking app has led to 265 marriages so far.

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Government-run dating apps sound like something out of a policy white paper. Tokyo built one anyway, and it’s already helping turn AI matches into real marriages (via Tech Xplore).

So how does this app actually work?

The Tokyo government launched Tokyo Enmusubi in September 2024, an AI-powered matchmaking app, with a pretty serious objective: combatting Japan’s plummeting birth rate. The idea came from a survey, which showed roughly 70% of people who wanted to marry simply weren’t actively dating

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Representative Image (AI-generated)

To keep things on track, anyone joining had to prove they were legally single and pass an online interview before getting matched. As of June 30, 2026, the app had grown to 16,000 registered members, which, to my surprise, has been filtered down from around 36,000 applicants.

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What’s even more interesting is that 760 couples, people who met through the app, are now in “serious relationships,” according to government data released this month. The total marriage count, so far, is 265.  

One user, going by “Turtle,” said she joined “as a last chance” near her 40th birthday, met her now-husband in late August, entered a serious relationship by mid-September, and accepted his proposal by December. 

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Why does Tokyo need an app for this?

Another user, “Skytree,” credited the app’s compatibility scoring for pushing him to actually meet people: “Even if you are unsure whether to meet someone, a high compatibility rating will give you the encouragement you need.” As for why the government released it, the answer lies in Japan’s birth rate crisis. 

Births to Japanese nationals hit a record low of 671,236 in 2025, the tenth straight annual decline. Deaths, on the other hand, came in at more than double that: 1.6 million. The fertility rate dipped slightly to 1.14, though marriages did tick up. 

Apart from the birth rate situation, it is the state-owned dating app angle that makes this development quite unique. It’s a sign of just how urgently Japan’s demographic crisis has pushed policymakers into territory usually left to private tech companies. 

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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