 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Apple is ending the iPhone Upgrade Program, and not everyone will welcome its replacement

Say goodbye to your old iPhone upgrade plan.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple upgrade program website open MacBook
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

Apple has officially rolled out its new Apple Upgrade leasing plan, and it covers way more ground than the old program ever did. iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac are all part of the deal now. But there’s a catch buried in today’s announcement: the iPhone Upgrade Program you might already be enrolled in is going away for good.

What happens if you’re already in the iPhone Upgrade Program?

If you’re currently enrolled, don’t panic, but do pay attention. Once your upgrade window rolls around, you won’t be able to grab your next iPhone through the old program anymore. Apple says you’ll instead have to pick from leasing through Apple Upgrade, financing with Apple Card Monthly Installments, buying the phone outright, or going through your carrier.

Apple Upgrade site on a MacBook Neo
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Apple will walk you through making the switch when the time comes, so you won’t be left guessing. I, for one, am sad to see the iPhone Upgrade Program ending. It has been around since 2015, launching alongside the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus. It started as an in-store-only deal before making its way online the following year. A solid decade-long run, if you ask me, and one that a lot of us got comfortable with.

So what’s actually different with Apple Upgrade?

This is where things get interesting. The old iPhone Upgrade Program was essentially a loan through Citizens One, where your monthly payments chipped away at the phone’s purchase price. After 12 payments, you could upgrade, or ride it out for all 24 and just keep the phone.

Recommended Videos

Apple Upgrade leasing works differently. For one, Apple has partnered with Klarna instead of Citizen One. Also, it’s a lease, and Klarna technically owns your device the whole time you’re paying for it. Once your term wraps up, you get to choose: upgrade to something new, buy out your current device, or just walk away and end things there.

Apple Upgrade iPad prices
Apple

One big benefit, of course, is that the new program has expanded to include the iPads and Macs, which is welcome news for consumers. However, there’s also a change worth flagging. AppleCare used to be bundled right into your monthly iPhone Upgrade Program payment. With the new Apple lease program, that’s now a separate add-on, so keep that in mind when you’re weighing the actual cost of your next iPhone.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
Topics
Apple’s new Upgrade program lets you lease an iPhone, Mac, Watch, and iPad
Launched in partnership with Klarna, the new program gets you an iPhone for as little as $17.99 a month.
Apple Upgrade site on a MacBook Neo

Apple has officially launched Apple Upgrade, a leasing program that lets customers pay monthly for an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch instead of buying the device outright. The program went live today on Apple's website in partnership with Klarna, replacing the iPhone Upgrade Program that Apple has offered since 2015.

What you can lease and what it costs

Read more
T-Mobile says it has fixed the nationwide signal outage after hours of disruption
Bars are back. T-Mobile confirms it has fixed Monday's nationwide outage.
T-Mobile logo on iPhone

T-Mobile's Monday outage is officially over. After thousands of customers spent hours dealing with dropped signals and iPhones stuck in SOS mode, the carrier confirmed that service has been fully restored.

So what exactly happened?

Read more
Samsung may finally give the Galaxy S27 Ultra a meaningful battery boost using silicon-carbon tech
Galaxy S27 Ultra could reach 5,700mAh as Samsung explores silicon-carbon batteries
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Samsung was already rumored to be preparing a larger battery for the Galaxy S27 Ultra, while the upcoming Galaxy S27 Pro was expected to carry a 5,000mAh cell. At the time, however, there was no indication that silicon-carbon batteries were also in the works.

Samsung recently introduced the technology on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series. A new GalaxyClub report has now revealed the alleged battery capacities of both phones, and they could represent significant upgrades by Samsung’s standards.

Read more