This Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leak unveils its colors

By
The back of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup has dominated headlines in the last week as leak after leak has emerged, giving us more information on the highly anticipated handsets. Now another bit of news has come onto the scene. Last night, well-known leaker Ice Universe shared that they knew what colors Samsung would offer for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

This information isn’t confirmed, of course, but Ice Universe has a pretty solid history of accurate leaks. According to them, the S25 Ultra will debut in black, blue, green, and titanium, although the official names of the colors aren’t yet known. Unfortunately, outside of the generic color names, we don’t know what shades or hues to expect, although these colors will likely be similar to the Galaxy S24’s Sapphire Blue and Jade Green.

Ice Universe said these four color choices are the regular options, but there might be online-exclusive colors as well.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in its launch colors.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in its launch colors. Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

This leak follows another leak from yesterday that purported to show us the dimensions of the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra (along with dummy units). The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also supposedly getting a larger amount of RAM, probably due to the addition of AI.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will also boast quite the camera setup. According to rumors, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a camera arrangement similar to that of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The flagship is expected to have a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. The front camera will likely be 12MP.

On all fronts, the Galaxy S25 Ultra looks like it will be a powerhouse. The phone isn’t expected to release until January, but we’ll learn more as its release date nears.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
